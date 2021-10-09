Book review: Brown shows how Epstein manipulated legal system in "Perversion of Justice"

Readers of nonfiction will likely see many biographies of Jeffrey Epstein in the years to come, and why not? The saga of the late millionaire turned serial pedophile includes big money, celebrity, sex (albeit the worst kind), crime, courts and conspiracy. There’s no shame in admitting we’re equally repulsed and enticed by his life.
A quick check of Amazon lists at least two dozen books on hand about Epstein. The titles of most suggest an examination of the predator himself. But one, “Perversion of Justice,” takes a look at the greater threat to the citizenry. As smart and sly as he was, Epstein couldn’t have avoided justice without some help—and it came from shocking places.
Julie Brown recounts her extraordinary journalistic voyage from a quick internet search on sex trafficking in Florida to a 2018 Miami Herald exposé on Epstein that blew the socks off readers. She detailed Epstein’s devious tactics, his manipulation of both the powerful and the weak, and the legal maneuvering that helped him avoid serious punishment in Florida when first accused of sex crimes in 2007.
Most importantly, Brown introduced the nation to a few of Epstein’s many victims, brave young women who told of being violated in their teens, then enduring bribes, coercion and all-out threats by Epstein and his minions. The bombshell special report spurred renewed state (New York) and federal probes into Epstein, concluding with his arrest and suspicious death in prison.
Brown narrates all this through her own story. She’s candid in describing the difficulties of her working/personal lives. It helps to provide context of why this mother of two would have so much empathy for the abused girls. Her gumshoe reporting is the stuff of detective lore: late-night call to sources, knocking on doors, reviewing stacks of documents.
The book serves as a reminder of the importance of investigative journalism. There had been earlier stories about Epstein’s first arrest and the rumors surrounding his proclivities. Yet it took a seasoned reporter like Brown to uncover what was really transpiring.
But what Brown calls specific attention to are the stealth influences that corrupt the justice system. In exposing Epstein’s whitewash plea agreement to the Florida charges, Brown illustrates how the super affluent alter the rules so they don’t apply to them. Should that persist, a crucial U.S. institution stands to lose credibility as average Americans seriously begin to doubt that justice is blind.
