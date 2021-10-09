Book review: Brown shows how Epstein manipulated legal system in "Perversion of Justice"

Readers of nonfiction will likely see many biographies of Jeffrey Epstein in the years to come, and why not? The saga of the late millionaire turned serial pedophile includes big money, celebrity, sex (albeit the worst kind), crime, courts and conspiracy. There’s no shame in admitting we’re equally repulsed and enticed by his life.

A quick check of Amazon lists at least two dozen books on hand about Epstein. The titles of most suggest an examination of the predator himself. But one, “Perversion of Justice,” takes a look at the greater threat to the citizenry. As smart and sly as he was, Epstein couldn’t have avoided justice without some help—and it came from shocking places.

Julie Brown recounts her extraordinary journalistic voyage from a quick internet search on sex trafficking in Florida to a 2018 Miami Herald exposé on Epstein that blew the socks off readers. She detailed Epstein’s devious tactics, his manipulation of both the powerful and the weak, and the legal maneuvering that helped him avoid serious punishment in Florida when first accused of sex crimes in 2007.