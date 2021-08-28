Book review: Can these last debutantes adapt to a changing society?

Valerie de Vere Cole stumbles at her presentation before the king and queen of England in 1939.
As the niece of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain hobbles forward, self-doubt cripples her; she cannot imagine how she fits in among these beautiful débutantes, each one more alluring and with a more spectacular pedigree than the last. Valerie can focus only on her neglectful mother, her departed alcoholic father, and the charity of her extended family that she must rely upon. How can she ever live up to the expectations of London society during glamorous balls, afternoon teas and social visits? So begins Georgie Blalock’s “The Last Debutantes.”
After Valerie’s presentation, she starts to attend events particular to London society. She goes to the parties, luncheons and soirées with increasing confidence. Her formidable aunt, Anne Chamberlain, provides her with invaluable advice, encouraging her niece that a thick skin will shield her from the vicious comments from her new set.
Valerie also begins to make dear friends. She discovers that she is not alone in her discomfort among the society folk. Indeed, much to her surprise, everyone tends to have a skeleton in the closet or a black sheep as a family member. The key, she discovers, is hiding her own secrets while learning those of her rivals.
As the London season progresses, Valerie finds her true friends among a mixed crowd of the aristocracy, including the daughter of the American ambassador. “Their Excellencies,” as they call themselves, grow in friendship and importance, each one slowly confiding their own personal demons. Yet as a blossoming romance begins between Valerie and a man quite beneath her station, she begins to realize that the glittering pageantry of their lofty world cannot continue forever, especially with international problems on the rise.
Valerie comes to suspect that the season of 1939 is the last season of a dying era. The antiquated balls and social customs and protocols of her class are fading into memory, being superseded by the menacing future unfolding before them. The young débutante realizes that their fragile world will come crashing down before looming world events, yet she is intelligent enough to realize that she must adapt before she is swallowed up in its demise.
Fredericksburg native David Arndt is freelance reviewer in Honolulu.