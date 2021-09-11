Book review: 'Chasing the Boogeyman' will have you searching the shadows

Tragedy and horror strike small-town Edgewood, Md., when the mutilated body of 15-year-old Natasha Gallager is found in the woods behind her family’s home. No one can fathom who the killer could be, much less how it happened. She had gone to bed peacefully the night before, yet when her mother entered her room the next morning, Natasha was gone; the only evidence of her departure was the open window and the screen that lay beneath it. After a frantic call to the police, they searched the area to find her corpse. And so begins the string of deaths in Richard Chizmar’s “Chasing the Boogeyman.”

The year is 1988, and the author finds himself returning to his hometown to develop his writing career and prepare to wed his future wife, Kara. He and his family are shocked by the violent death of Natasha, a kind, pretty girl. Richard and his journalist friend Carly Albright begin to pour over the facts, newspaper reports and police interviews, the clues they find more sinister and disturbing than the last. Why didn’t Natasha cry out when her assailant took her in the middle of the night? Their conclusion: She knew him. Someone in the town, a trusted friend perhaps, had lured the girl away to her death. As three more girls disappear and their remains are found, Richard and Carly continue to investigate alongside the police to see what terror is haunting their town.