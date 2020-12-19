Book review: Classic novel presents portrait of postwar Germany

The who and the what of this major novel are likely unknown to most American readers, so both are worth introducing, since they’re inseparable.

The author, Irmgard Keun, was born in Berlin in 1905 and pursued a successful career in fiction until 1932, when Nazis blacklisted her and destroyed her works. For her safety, she left Germany with her husband in 1936, returning in 1940 to live in Cologne under a pseudonym until her death in 1982. An English version of the author’s final novel, set in 1950 following her country’s division into East and West, has recently been published.

Her country’s ordeals of traumatic loss, turbulent change and perilous survival are threaded through “Ferdinand.” He had operated a book shop until it was bombed out and he was taken POW. Since liberated, he struggles to regain footing in this devastated country. It’s a daunting task—all the more so since he is out of sync with his prewar self, as we learn when he takes on a twofold mission. He must compose a journalist account for the present generation and terminate a prewar betrothal to Louise, daughter of a Nazi.