Book review: Colapinto shows in 'This is the Voice' all human sound and fury signifies everything

BE FOREWARNED—digesting John Colapinto’s “This is the Voice” may result in spontaneous episodes of the reader’s jaws dropping, lips pursing, tongue flicking and lungs expelling quick pulses of air.
That’s because this wonderfully detailed examination of the human voice implicitly encourages the reader to actively experience what the author learned. Curl the tongue to tap the tip of your palate to make the “t” sound? Compare England’s “kah-nine” with Americans’ “kay-nine” in pronouncing canine? Put the “vocal fry” (creaking) growl in your talk to sound alluring? You attempt it—just make sure no one’s watching.
Colapinto, of course, didn’t intend to provide self-help speech therapy. The longtime staff writer for The New Yorker wanted to share all he had learned about the human voice after injuring his own in an ill-fated singing performance with a rock band.
Diagnosed with a polyp on his vocal chords that left him with a raspy voice, Colapinto pondered his options—and began digging a little deeper into all things connected with the voice box.
Connect the dots he does. The study of all the whats, hows and whys of the human voice is so expansive that it leaves the reader a bit exhausted, particularly early on. Colapinto explains anatomical and cognitive processes that make the voice happen in the first place, pre- and postnatal vocal development, how language evolved. It’s the stuff that warms the hearts of neuroscientists, speech pathologists and linguists. The rest of us? Eeeh ...
But Colapinto is a writer before a researcher, and he keeps the book fun in all its complexity.
The latter half is more accessible to the reader as it touches themes he or she can identify: the use of the voice to self-define, to identify and bond with others, arouse potential partners, and, ultimately, persuade.
The narrative leaves the reader amazed at how humans exchange so many thoughts and ideas through basic variations of the pitch, pace and rhythm of their voices. He also points out the paradox: the voice that at one moments conveys friendship, kindness and love can be weaponized in an instant to convey fear, envy, resentment and anger.
Colapinto’s pursuit into all-things voice-oriented speaks volumes (couldn’t resist) about self-improvement through discovery. A personal journey into the unknown can be rewarding for the seeker, giving him or her something to shout about.
Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.