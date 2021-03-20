Book review: Colapinto shows in 'This is the Voice' all human sound and fury signifies everything

BE FOREWARNED—digesting John Colapinto’s “This is the Voice” may result in spontaneous episodes of the reader’s jaws dropping, lips pursing, tongue flicking and lungs expelling quick pulses of air.

That’s because this wonderfully detailed examination of the human voice implicitly encourages the reader to actively experience what the author learned. Curl the tongue to tap the tip of your palate to make the “t” sound? Compare England’s “kah-nine” with Americans’ “kay-nine” in pronouncing canine? Put the “vocal fry” (creaking) growl in your talk to sound alluring? You attempt it—just make sure no one’s watching.

Colapinto, of course, didn’t intend to provide self-help speech therapy. The longtime staff writer for The New Yorker wanted to share all he had learned about the human voice after injuring his own in an ill-fated singing performance with a rock band.

Diagnosed with a polyp on his vocal chords that left him with a raspy voice, Colapinto pondered his options—and began digging a little deeper into all things connected with the voice box.