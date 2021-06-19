Book review: Collection takes readers into world of popular vampire game

Vampires have long been a captivating element of horror fiction. From Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” to the more recent glittering ones, vampires have captivated fans for over a century. Generally charismatic and selfish, their ruthless pursuit of power and endless hunger often lead them down a dark path. In “Walk Among Us,” three authors tell the tales of these sanguine creatures amid the backdrop of the popular tabletop role-playing game “Vampire: The Masquerade.”
Genevieve Gornichec’s “A Sheep Among Wolves” focuses on freshman Clea during her first year of university. Plagued by her own personal demons, tormented by her peers and increasingly isolated, she joins a group of down-on-their-luck loners. At meetings, members are encouraged to reach out among themselves to find friendships and purpose. Clea begins to blossom and uncovers a potent element to replace the lethargy of her previous existence. To her horror—or pleasure—she eventually discovers the source of this newfound inspiration.
“Fine Print” by Cassandra Khaw is about a ruthless and successful businessman’s deal with a prominent vampire coven. In exchange for his technology and talents, Duke has entered into an ironclad contract in order to join their immortal ranks. In his mind, everything is perfect: he’ll assist the antiquated group with his ingenuity, and they’ll ensure his decadent and pleasure-loving existence never ends. It’s only after the contract is executed that he realizes his mistake: He’s woefully underprepared to challenge this secretive and macabre group of ancient vampires.
“The Land of Milk and Honey” by Caitlin Starling is the tale of an apparently innocent group of individuals. Looking to help her community, Leigh runs a commune where people can practice art, tend to the farm or work at the crafts center. She has established a self-sufficient farm, where everyone participates to the best of their abilities, all in an effort to maintain a healthy, content existence. Her human livestock sustains itself, with only the minor vampiric encouragement touch needed.
“Walk Among Us” is a brilliant collection of stories written by three talented authors. Not only do they explore and bring depth and dimension to the world of “Vampire: The Masquerade,” they expound on three complex and individual stories and people set amid this universe. A thrilling midnight read, this collection will have anyone looking toward the nearest window, wondering what terrors—or thrills—await them in the darkness.
Freelance reviewer David Arndt, a Fredericksburg native, now lives in Honolulu.
