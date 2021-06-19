Book review: Collection takes readers into world of popular vampire game

Vampires have long been a captivating element of horror fiction. From Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” to the more recent glittering ones, vampires have captivated fans for over a century. Generally charismatic and selfish, their ruthless pursuit of power and endless hunger often lead them down a dark path. In “Walk Among Us,” three authors tell the tales of these sanguine creatures amid the backdrop of the popular tabletop role-playing game “Vampire: The Masquerade.”

Genevieve Gornichec’s “A Sheep Among Wolves” focuses on freshman Clea during her first year of university. Plagued by her own personal demons, tormented by her peers and increasingly isolated, she joins a group of down-on-their-luck loners. At meetings, members are encouraged to reach out among themselves to find friendships and purpose. Clea begins to blossom and uncovers a potent element to replace the lethargy of her previous existence. To her horror—or pleasure—she eventually discovers the source of this newfound inspiration.