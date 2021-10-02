Book review: Colm Tóibín’s 'The Magician' is magic

Let me begin by offering up my humble and pithy summation of Colm Tóibín’s novel “The Magician” for the paperback blurb pages: “The Magician” is magic!

Tóibín is, of course, a literary heavyweight, so I doubt that my clout or that of The Free Lance–Star will be enough to make the paperback edition if any other newspaper with a circulation north of 200,000 uses the same play on the title. Nonetheless, I felt I had to enthusiastically gush as quickly as possible because I can understand that a reader might be a tad skeptical about reading a 500-page novel on the life of German author Thomas Mann.

There are arguably very few authors who could tempt the world with a portrait of Thomas Mann, whose reputation, as with many white male authors of the 20th century, has diminished even though Mann’s homosexuality does offer a welcome wrinkle in diversity. But Tóibín is one of the handful of authors who could bring Mann to life in such fascinating and convincing detail. He’s done this before when he used a similar concept when he wrote “The Master” on Henry James, which made many of the best-of-year lists. His novel “Brooklyn” was made into an award-winning movie (complete with Hollywood changing the ending), so his name and work are familiar to many.