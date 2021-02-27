Book review: Coming-of-age tale is full of wonders

Polly Crosby’s “The Book of Hidden Wonders” is a coming-of-age novel that’s highly original and at times highly demanding.

The enticing title, for example, identifies the book in hand, but also applies to books of hidden wonders that are the subject-matter of the book we are reading. These books are composed in a New England farmhouse by visual artist Tobias Kemp to supplement his income. They are illustrated children’s books featuring his 8-year-old daughter, Romilly, whom he’s single-parenting. Over the years, Romilly leads a sheltered existence as she enters adolescence.

Meanwhile, the books have attracted an enthusiastic public of readers who are excited by the prospect of clues to a hidden treasure presumably embedded in the texts.

Tobias’s marriage has been on indefinite hold; his wife is an infrequent visitor from a local mental facility. She has been away six years, since Romilly was 4. Thus, the girl’s early memories are fragmented and tend to assume a life of their own. Reticent about past shake-ups in the family, Tobias suddenly turns violent when a man on the treasure hunt accosts Romilly.