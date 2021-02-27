Book review: David Sedaris doesn't disappoint with book of greatest hits

What is the measure by which we, as consumers of art, deem an essayist a raging success? (I’d argue that any reader who continued beyond a sentence with “essayist” in it should get extra credit for not jumping to the next page.) Is that success measured by repeated essays and stories in The New Yorker? Is that success measured by numerous appearances on bestseller lists? (Again, as an essayist!) Or is it that he is generally considered to be one of the great humorists of our generation?

David Sedaris has achieved all of the above, but I think what might truly establish him as an icon of the essay is that he has attained such heights that he is now able to release a greatest hits collection. For the cynics, it might appear to be a cash grab released in time for the holidays, but for others, including this reviewer, the argument is that if the essays of Sedaris (even in rerun) are not a balm during a pandemic, then the end of civilization lies near.

Those of you who are going to do the crossword or Sudoku in today’s paper might appreciate this from “Solution to Saturday’s Puzzle”: