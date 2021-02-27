Book review: David Sedaris doesn't disappoint with book of greatest hits

What is the measure by which we, as consumers of art, deem an essayist a raging success? (I’d argue that any reader who continued beyond a sentence with “essayist” in it should get extra credit for not jumping to the next page.) Is that success measured by repeated essays and stories in The New Yorker? Is that success measured by numerous appearances on bestseller lists? (Again, as an essayist!) Or is it that he is generally considered to be one of the great humorists of our generation?
David Sedaris has achieved all of the above, but I think what might truly establish him as an icon of the essay is that he has attained such heights that he is now able to release a greatest hits collection. For the cynics, it might appear to be a cash grab released in time for the holidays, but for others, including this reviewer, the argument is that if the essays of Sedaris (even in rerun) are not a balm during a pandemic, then the end of civilization lies near.
Those of you who are going to do the crossword or Sudoku in today’s paper might appreciate this from “Solution to Saturday’s Puzzle”:
“It’s pathetic how much significance I attach to the Times puzzle, which is easy on Monday and gets progressively harder as the week advances. I’ll spend fourteen hours finishing the Friday, and then I’ll wave it in someone’s face and then demand that he acknowledge my superior intelligence. I think it means I’m smarter than the next guy, but all it really means is that I don’t have a life.”
As one who will occasionally leave the finished Sunday puzzle on the counter for my family to ooh and ahh over (they most assuredly do not), I appreciate his high regard for crossword aficionados, even if his underlying point of my not having a life hews closer to the truth.
Much of the enjoyment in Sedaris is in the greater truths he reveals through a self-deprecation that was finely tuned by his upbringing at the hands of an alcoholic mother and a disinterested father. Swim meets at the Raleigh Country Club were especially ripe for disappointing both of his parents.
“Before my first practice, I put swimming in the same category as walking and riding a bike: things one did to get from place to place. I never thought of how well I was doing them. It was only in competing that an activity became fraught and self-conscious.”
Sedaris may have never stood out in a swimming pool, but as an essayist he succeeds swimmingly.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.