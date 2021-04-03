Book review: Discover the inspiring stories of 'The Women of Chateau Lafayette'

Faithful and devoted, she loved her husband immensely, and her dedication to him never wavered. Her thoughtful opinions and insightful guidance helped influence her husband’s decisions. In “The Women of Chateau Lafayette,” Stephanie Dray recounts the incredible story of the wife behind the husband, and how their family legacy went on to inspire future persecuted generations.

The author divides her historic novel into three time periods: the French Revolution and World Wars I and II. Adrienne’s début begins prior to the revolution, when she’s informed that she’s to marry the rural nobleman Gilbert du Motier. Coming from the prestigious Noailles family, this intelligent woman is shocked her domineering father would consent to a match with such a distant nonentity. She learns that this unrefined man has come to inherit a vast fortune; thus her father arranged the marriage to add to their already enormous estate. He expects the groom to be grateful at such an opportunity, and that Adrienne will help polish and educate him to become worthy of being at court with their illustrious family. Little did anyone realize how they would all be embroiled in the historical events that were to unfold, or how much their love would guide them through the turbulence.