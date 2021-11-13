Book review: Discover what it takes to be a winner in 'A Season in the Sun'

There is a good chance you are reading these reviews on Sunday. If you are also planning on watching the Washington Football Team this afternoon, don’t. Instead, read this terrific new book on a winner, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Don’t waste any more time on losers.

The author, Lars Anderson, is a former Sports Illustrated writer. This background shows up clearly in his writing. Rather than provide the usual Sunday afternoon drivel from the network talking heads, Anderson gets right to the heart of what goes into producing a winner.

He starts with the observation by the Bucs management that Brady might be available from New England, then shows how they managed the acquisition and, finally, how Brady and management totally turned around Tampa Bay, from last place to first place in a year. I learned more about pro football from this one book than I did from watching 15 or so games a year over many seasons.

Perhaps the greatest takeaway is how hard a guy like Brady works at his profession—and quarterbacking a pro team is a profession. Just review the almost endless number of quarterbacks our local team has gone through; none of them had the drive, or skills, of Brady.