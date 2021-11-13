Book review: Discover what it takes to be a winner in 'A Season in the Sun'

There is a good chance you are reading these reviews on Sunday. If you are also planning on watching the Washington Football Team this afternoon, don’t. Instead, read this terrific new book on a winner, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Don’t waste any more time on losers.
The author, Lars Anderson, is a former Sports Illustrated writer. This background shows up clearly in his writing. Rather than provide the usual Sunday afternoon drivel from the network talking heads, Anderson gets right to the heart of what goes into producing a winner.
He starts with the observation by the Bucs management that Brady might be available from New England, then shows how they managed the acquisition and, finally, how Brady and management totally turned around Tampa Bay, from last place to first place in a year. I learned more about pro football from this one book than I did from watching 15 or so games a year over many seasons.
Perhaps the greatest takeaway is how hard a guy like Brady works at his profession—and quarterbacking a pro team is a profession. Just review the almost endless number of quarterbacks our local team has gone through; none of them had the drive, or skills, of Brady.
A favorite topic of discussion among fans is, ‘Which is more important, the individual player or the entire team?’ This book answers that question decisively. It is the player. For years, Brady’s successes at New England were attributed to the coach or the team. But, surprise, take Brady out of New England, place him with a losing team, and one year later, the Bucs win the Super Bowl. And without Brady, the Patriots fell apart.
A substantial part of the book is a detailed review of each game the Bucs played in Brady’s first year. You don’t have to pass a test, so if you want to skim over the details of one or more games, you will still get the gist of the book. My personal conclusion, reading this book, is that excellence in football is comparable to excellence in any field of endeavor: Lots of inherent skill must be combined with even more hard work and preparation. Success comes only to those who work at it. Tom Brady is a monument to hard work—combined, of course, with inherent skills.
Alfred M. King is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania County.
Alfred M. King is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania County.