Book review: Dive into history of a storied shop in 'The Paris Bookseller'

Americans who love to read and love to travel often have three places to visit when they arrive in Paris: The Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and the bookstore Shakespeare and Company. “The Paris Bookseller” by Kerri Maher tells the story of Sylvia Beach, the woman who opened the original shop in 1919.

Beach was the daughter of a Presbyterian minister, and spent several years with her family living in France. During the later years of WWI, she volunteered with the Red Cross in Serbia, helping injured soldiers, writing letters and holding hands. During her spare time, she reread her dog-earred copy of James Joyce’s “Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man.” Her love of Paris eventually brought her back there and into a long-term relationship with Adrienne Monnier.

Monnier was one of the first women in Paris to open her own bookstore. She suggested that rather than return to New York to open a French bookstore, Sylvia should remain in Paris and open an English bookstore. By 1919, that dream became a reality and a meeting place for some of the most famous writers of their day: Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound and T. S. Eliot. One day, James Joyce walked in, and Sylvia Beach’s life changed forever.