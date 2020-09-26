Book review: Do we over-value intelligence?

At first glance, one might think David Goodhart’s “Head, Hand, Heart” is about human anatomy. But the subtitle reveals all: “Why Intelligence (head) is Over-Rewarded, Manual Workers Matter, (hand) and Caregivers (heart) Deserve More Respect.”
This book is of great interest to all who worry about inequality, because it explains why we are where we are. Even more important, however, the book is must-read for students and their parents. Career plans could change by reading this book. Let me explain.
The terms “head” and “intelligence” are shorthand for a part of society that values—actually over-values—those who are deemed to be in the cognitive class. What the author is really getting at is the current high status accorded those with advanced degrees who work in politics, media, business management and science.
There is a self-fulfilling cycle, those who use words for a living are the same who control communications; thus, the media itself whose protagonists are wordsmiths, write and talk favorably about their own kind. For example, pressures for more women to serve on corporate boards come mostly from those who aspire to those positions. But some stay-at-home mothers may have zero interest in this topic. They want more financial and moral support for child care, but some do not care whether businesswomen do or do not work under a glass ceiling.
By the same token, society underpays and under-rewards those who work with their hands: plumbers, construction workers and nurse’s aides. Can a media pundit fix a leaking toilet? Can a lawyer start a balky lawnmower? Can an accountant build a deck? Can a politician help a disabled person function effectively?
The author posits that knowledge workers are facing real problems, such as student debt and a lack of good jobs for recent college grads. At the same time, there are shortages of mechanics, welders and home care specialists. What students, parents and advisers should pay attention to is the economic and social outlook for various career paths. Not everyone should go to college. Those with the necessary innate skills will be rewarded financially, and given increased societal status, by training for and working in manual occupations, as well as caring for others. The world needs more help for young families and older citizens; it does not need more philosophers or French literature majors. It may not be too late to choose the right career.
Alfred M. King is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.
