Book review: Do we over-value intelligence?

The author posits that knowledge workers are facing real problems, such as student debt and a lack of good jobs for recent college grads. At the same time, there are shortages of mechanics, welders and home care specialists. What students, parents and advisers should pay attention to is the economic and social outlook for various career paths. Not everyone should go to college. Those with the necessary innate skills will be rewarded financially, and given increased societal status, by training for and working in manual occupations, as well as caring for others. The world needs more help for young families and older citizens; it does not need more philosophers or French literature majors. It may not be too late to choose the right career.