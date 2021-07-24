Book review: Doctor takes readers inside the criminal psyche

Adshead, who teamed with co-author Eileen Horne on the book, describes 11 patients she has worked with in prisons, mental hospitals, halfway houses and other settings. Her patients’ crimes include killing, stalking and molesting; their diagnoses range from narcissism to paranoid schizophrenia. Woven throughout is an interesting discussion about research and mental health care and how it’s changed over the years (primarily in the U.K., where she lives), and the difficulty in getting appropriate funding for mental health.

Considering the complexity of the human mind even in a healthy person, the fact that one person can get another to know, understand and change their thinking merely by talking is quite a feat. And how much more of a feat is it with the mentally ill or with those who have suffered terrible abuse? As Adshead relays what unfolds in these conversations, one cannot help but be impressed by her ability to read the patient, to know when to probe further and when to back off, and to know how to lead the patient to discuss the horrific thing they’ve done, which they’ve often never spoken of to anyone.