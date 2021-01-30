Book review: Don't miss profound family portrait 'My Brilliant Life'

There are huge disparities in the publishing industry where translated books are concerned. I may not have known about Ae–ran Kim’s astounding novel, “My Brilliant Life,” wonderfully translated from the Korean by Chi–Young Kim. That would have been a real shame. This quiet novel profoundly moved me and is not to be missed.

“My Brilliant Life” is best described as an intimate family portrait. Our narrator is a boy called Areum, who has an accelerated aging disorder. Areum, at 16, is nearing the end of his life, and before he dies, he wants to give his parents a gift. He wants to type their love story and present it to them. What begins as a somewhat sentimental premise soon becomes more complicated when the family’s financial straits are revealed. Despite his parents’ reluctance, Areum soon agrees to be profiled on a famous TV show and donations begin to arrive. Soon, the family no longer has to worry about money, but there are other consequences, as well.

As time passes, the implications of this decision register throughout the novel, and Kim allows us to dig deeply into her characters’ psyches, showing us the flaws of each, but also highlighting the love that binds these people together.