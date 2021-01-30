Book review: Don't miss profound family portrait 'My Brilliant Life'

There are huge disparities in the publishing industry where translated books are concerned. I may not have known about Ae–ran Kim’s astounding novel, “My Brilliant Life,” wonderfully translated from the Korean by Chi–Young Kim. That would have been a real shame. This quiet novel profoundly moved me and is not to be missed.
“My Brilliant Life” is best described as an intimate family portrait. Our narrator is a boy called Areum, who has an accelerated aging disorder. Areum, at 16, is nearing the end of his life, and before he dies, he wants to give his parents a gift. He wants to type their love story and present it to them. What begins as a somewhat sentimental premise soon becomes more complicated when the family’s financial straits are revealed. Despite his parents’ reluctance, Areum soon agrees to be profiled on a famous TV show and donations begin to arrive. Soon, the family no longer has to worry about money, but there are other consequences, as well.
As time passes, the implications of this decision register throughout the novel, and Kim allows us to dig deeply into her characters’ psyches, showing us the flaws of each, but also highlighting the love that binds these people together.
To be honest, I was, at first, unsure what I would think about this novel. My initial impression was that Areum was not believable as a character and he came off rather saccharine. As the novel continues, however, the complexity of Areum’s response to his disease becomes plain, and the novel’s emotional heft continues to build.
“My Brilliant Life” heralds an equally brilliant voice in fiction. Kim’s portrayal is at once complex and compassionate. I have a disability myself, and though my life’s circumstances are obviously very different from Areum’s, I felt for the first time in my life truly represented here. It seems wrong to simply say she comments on disability when this novel meant so much more. Perhaps it is enough to say that I cried at the end.
Despite the difficulties this family faces, there is real joy here, real tenderness, real hope. This life-affirming novel, which reminds us above all of the human capacity to love one another, is sure to stay with you well after the final page is turned.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance writer from Rappahannock County.