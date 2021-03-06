Book review: 'Dress Codes' will change the way you think about fashion

It may sound surprising, but you don’t have to be interested in fashion, or even in history, to enjoy “Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History.” I happen to be interested in both, and ended up enjoying the book for completely different reasons.

Richard Thompson Ford is a law professor, and you probably won’t forget that for even one page. His carefully reasoned arguments, replete with examples, sound almost like reading a court opinion, only maybe wordier. You will probably never think of fashion as something trivial again.

Ford’s thesis is that the best way to understand what particular fashions meant in any given era is to look at the restrictions placed on them, much like a fossil reveals the shape of the living object that once produced it. Through this lens, he shows us that the first sumptuary laws enacted in the 1200s to ensure that only the nobility were allowed to wear certain fabrics, colors and trimmings reflected the rise of the middle class, who were now able to ape some of these fashions. The status of the upper classes was threatened; fashion was a tool to preserve it.