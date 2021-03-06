Book review: 'Dress Codes' will change the way you think about fashion

It may sound surprising, but you don’t have to be interested in fashion, or even in history, to enjoy “Dress Codes: How the Laws of Fashion Made History.” I happen to be interested in both, and ended up enjoying the book for completely different reasons.
Richard Thompson Ford is a law professor, and you probably won’t forget that for even one page. His carefully reasoned arguments, replete with examples, sound almost like reading a court opinion, only maybe wordier. You will probably never think of fashion as something trivial again.
Ford’s thesis is that the best way to understand what particular fashions meant in any given era is to look at the restrictions placed on them, much like a fossil reveals the shape of the living object that once produced it. Through this lens, he shows us that the first sumptuary laws enacted in the 1200s to ensure that only the nobility were allowed to wear certain fabrics, colors and trimmings reflected the rise of the middle class, who were now able to ape some of these fashions. The status of the upper classes was threatened; fashion was a tool to preserve it.
Ford takes the reader through the evolution of fashion while examining the underlying motivations of status, sex, power, and personality, which, he posits, influenced all innovations in fashion in the past and which continue to influence us today. His writing is more than a little dense—dense with research, clauses, and polysyllabic, precise adjectives and nouns. But there’s also humor and enough personal anecdotes to make the writing relatable. No one is spared his incisive analysis: not the easy targets of 19th century women’s mutilating fashions nor the modern uniforms of Silicon Valley T-shirts or New York investment banker Patagonia vests.
But the greatest strength of this book (on fashion!) is its intellectual depth. Ford asks us to question unconscious beliefs, to realize that we almost never do so, to understand that the simplest choices are fraught with meaning, and yet that meaning can and does change all the time. Consider the fact that a 1918 catalog insisted that boys and girls be dressed in the appropriate color (pink, the stronger color, was reserved for boys, while blue, the more dainty, should be used for girls). We believe our thinking today is evolved; Ford shows us it’s not. That creaking noise you hear as you read “Dress Codes” is the rusty machinery of your brain.
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.