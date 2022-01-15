Book review: Elizabeth George keeps raising the bar with 'Something to Hide'

Three acclaimed authors of British crime fiction’s Golden Age—Agatha Christie, Ngaio Marsh and Dorothy L. Sayers —created intricate whodunits but spent little time examining the personal lives of their demigods of detection: Christie’s Hercule Poirot and Miss Jane Marple, Marsh’s Roderick Alleyn and Sayers’ Lord Peter Wimsey.
Many contemporary writers, though—among them Deborah Crombie, Charles Finch, Peter Robinson and Nicole Upson— enrich the genre by balancing chronicle with character.
Elizabeth George has long raised the bar for characterization command in her series featuring aristocratic Scotland Yard homicide investigator Thomas Lynley and his working-class colleague, Barbara Havers.
She does so with aplomb in the 21st installment, “Something to Hide,” which also continues her exploration of societal issues—in this entry, female genital mutilation—as she crafts a hefty and harrowing narrative.
The story centers on an ethnic Nigerian family: dictatorial husband Abeo Bankole, submissive wife Monifa, rebellious teenage son Tani and sweet 8-year-old daughter Simisola —for whom Abeo mandates maiming.
George lays out the background leisurely and draws all characters with nuance and depth. Twenty percent of the novel passes before Lynley and Havers appear and the identity of the murder victim is revealed: Detective Sgt. Teodora “Teo” Bontempi, who has gone undercover to investigate a clinic she suspects of disfiguring young girls.
But did her work lead to her death? Her former colleague, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Phinney, keeps secrets from his wife, Pietra, as they struggle with the severe disabilities of their birth-injured daughter, Lilybet. Teo’s younger sister, Rosalba, recently engaged in a heated argument with her. Teo’s estranged husband, Ross Carver, is initially less than forthcoming.
As they work the case, Lynley hits a rough patch in his relationship with veterinarian Daidre Trahair, Havers attempts to avoid a colleague who seeks to engage her in social activities, and tensions rise between forensic scientist Simon St. James and his photographerwife, Deborah.
A scathing indictment of a monstrous practice, “Something to Hide” also offers a moving and thoughtful testament to the courage and humanity of those who want it stopped. And it marks another triumph for George, who, after 34 years, continues to challenge, enlighten and dazzle her legion of readers.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.