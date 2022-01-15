Book review: Elizabeth George keeps raising the bar with 'Something to Hide'

Three acclaimed authors of British crime fiction’s Golden Age—Agatha Christie, Ngaio Marsh and Dorothy L. Sayers —created intricate whodunits but spent little time examining the personal lives of their demigods of detection: Christie’s Hercule Poirot and Miss Jane Marple, Marsh’s Roderick Alleyn and Sayers’ Lord Peter Wimsey.

Many contemporary writers, though—among them Deborah Crombie, Charles Finch, Peter Robinson and Nicole Upson— enrich the genre by balancing chronicle with character.

Elizabeth George has long raised the bar for characterization command in her series featuring aristocratic Scotland Yard homicide investigator Thomas Lynley and his working-class colleague, Barbara Havers.

She does so with aplomb in the 21st installment, “Something to Hide,” which also continues her exploration of societal issues—in this entry, female genital mutilation—as she crafts a hefty and harrowing narrative.

The story centers on an ethnic Nigerian family: dictatorial husband Abeo Bankole, submissive wife Monifa, rebellious teenage son Tani and sweet 8-year-old daughter Simisola —for whom Abeo mandates maiming.