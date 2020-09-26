Book review: Emma Cline explores familial bonds in story collection

In the father-child bond, when is “Daddy” replaced by “Dad”? Following puberty, I would guess. For example, “Hey, Dad, I’m gonna need the car tonight.” “Daddy” is put on the closet shelf of childhood attachments, quaintly to be revived around birthdays. Daddy expresses an emotional intimacy; Dad, more formal, generic. As this may be apt in some respects, author Emma Cline also has her own ideas. In “Son of Friedman,” a short story included in her recent collection, son Benji exclaims when George, his film producer father shows up for the youth’s initial film effort: “Dad, I’m so glad you’re here.” Benji aims to share George’s professional aura, but the story actually explores whether this generational agenda is shared by the Dad.
We encounter George in an eatery awaiting a reunion with former colleague and friend, William, now an established film personage. Both have aged, but not in tandem, on display when George sits quietly while William is being fussed over by the diners and staff. This only deepens George’s sense of decline. Then we learn that William is Benji’s godfather, and when memories are traded, George mistakenly assumes he had figured in one memory only to be corrected—left out. It also transpires that George has a dubious motive for the reunion: he would like his old buddy to sign on and upgrade a script he is promoting. William is put off; George feels the implicit rejection. One of Benji’s girls, Mara, pops in, and George is smitten until she cozies up to William. George is further marginalized later at Benji’s cast party. Mara has chatted him up only to be co-opted by Benji and bidding, “See you, Mr. Friedman.” After querying, “You good, Pops?” Benji drifts off but not before his Dad reflects on the relentless march of time: “Benji. Benjamin.” The italics subtly drives home the primacy of the present over the dad’s clinging to an evaporating past.
In another story, parents are dubbed mother and father. When the now divorced parents of Rowan confer over his imminent college expulsion, they are presumably fitted to their mature roles at his developmental stage. When father meets son to form a strategy for the headmaster, Rowan invokes “Father” for the first time. “This was his son,” the father “kept reminding himself.” “We will always try to help you. Your mother and I.” But Rowan’s polite mask is replaced by a “quick flash of pure hatred.” His alleged school offenses are never stated, while the father’s lifestyle of chasing women and pill-popping point to neglect. Subtle tie-in, yes, and mostly left to the reader.
Given our age of talk-show TV and political shouting matches, the understatement’s power of subtlety is too readily lost. In the opening story, a fairly typical American family is gathering, each preoccupied with his or her own affairs. What’s missing? Chauffeured by her dad, John, on an errand, Sasha asks if it’s OK to call her boyfriend. No prob. Connected, “She laughed, softly, her voice dropping, her body relaxing into the seat, and at the stoplight, John found himself tilting his head in her direction, straining to make out what she was saying, as if he might catch something in her words.” End of story, but not of our pondering what might be missing among the figures. Listening, maybe?
Dan Dervin is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!