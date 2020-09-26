Book review: Emma Cline explores familial bonds in story collection

In the father-child bond, when is “Daddy” replaced by “Dad”? Following puberty, I would guess. For example, “Hey, Dad, I’m gonna need the car tonight.” “Daddy” is put on the closet shelf of childhood attachments, quaintly to be revived around birthdays. Daddy expresses an emotional intimacy; Dad, more formal, generic. As this may be apt in some respects, author Emma Cline also has her own ideas. In “Son of Friedman,” a short story included in her recent collection, son Benji exclaims when George, his film producer father shows up for the youth’s initial film effort: “Dad, I’m so glad you’re here.” Benji aims to share George’s professional aura, but the story actually explores whether this generational agenda is shared by the Dad.

We encounter George in an eatery awaiting a reunion with former colleague and friend, William, now an established film personage. Both have aged, but not in tandem, on display when George sits quietly while William is being fussed over by the diners and staff. This only deepens George’s sense of decline. Then we learn that William is Benji’s godfather, and when memories are traded, George mistakenly assumes he had figured in one memory only to be corrected—left out. It also transpires that George has a dubious motive for the reunion: he would like his old buddy to sign on and upgrade a script he is promoting. William is put off; George feels the implicit rejection. One of Benji’s girls, Mara, pops in, and George is smitten until she cozies up to William. George is further marginalized later at Benji’s cast party. Mara has chatted him up only to be co-opted by Benji and bidding, “See you, Mr. Friedman.” After querying, “You good, Pops?” Benji drifts off but not before his Dad reflects on the relentless march of time: “Benji. Benjamin.” The italics subtly drives home the primacy of the present over the dad’s clinging to an evaporating past.