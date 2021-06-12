Book review: 'Empire of Pain' brings to light difficult truths

After hearing nothing but rave reviews for Patrick Radden Keefe’s last book, “Say Nothing,” I was eager to try his newest work, “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.”
Broadly speaking, “Empire of Pain” is another work in the growing canon of texts about the opioid crisis, but “Empire of Pain” is also very different from the works that have come before it. While numerous works have connected the invention and marketing of OxyContin to the opioid crisis, these works have not gotten to the crux of who paved the path that led to the epidemic. Keefe seeks to change that in this groundbreaking piece of narrative nonfiction. Here, he takes a hard look not just at Purdue Pharma, the organization that started it all, but also at the family that pulls the strings, the titular Sacklers.
“Empire of Pain” begins as the tale of three brothers, Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler. Arthur, who came of age during the Great Depression, is ambitious but, it must also be said, hyper-focused on making money. He becomes a doctor, and Mortimer and Raymond soon follow in his footsteps.
At first, these brothers seem idealistic and compassionate. They make groundbreaking discoveries in the treatment of severe mental illness, but things start to change when Arthur starts to focus on medical marketing. Keefe points out a troubling pattern. First in marketing Valium and then, in later years, marketing OxyContin, Keefe shows us that the Sacklers have a history of lying about the safety of their most addictive drugs. Keefe follows the family through the generations, tracking how their reputation changes over the years.
Keefe is a gifted storyteller, and he helps us to really understand the Sacklers’ motivations. Because of that, “Empire of Pain” is one of the most infuriating books I have read in years. Keefe shows again and again how money shields the Sacklers from repercussions, even in the face of overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing. This engrossing history of our times uses the Sacklers’ story to tell us something profound and profoundly sad about the way our society is structured, and though I would not call “Empire of Pain” a hopeful book, it should be admired for the way it brings difficult truths to light.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.