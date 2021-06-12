Book review: 'Empire of Pain' brings to light difficult truths

After hearing nothing but rave reviews for Patrick Radden Keefe’s last book, “Say Nothing,” I was eager to try his newest work, “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.”

Broadly speaking, “Empire of Pain” is another work in the growing canon of texts about the opioid crisis, but “Empire of Pain” is also very different from the works that have come before it. While numerous works have connected the invention and marketing of OxyContin to the opioid crisis, these works have not gotten to the crux of who paved the path that led to the epidemic. Keefe seeks to change that in this groundbreaking piece of narrative nonfiction. Here, he takes a hard look not just at Purdue Pharma, the organization that started it all, but also at the family that pulls the strings, the titular Sacklers.

“Empire of Pain” begins as the tale of three brothers, Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler. Arthur, who came of age during the Great Depression, is ambitious but, it must also be said, hyper-focused on making money. He becomes a doctor, and Mortimer and Raymond soon follow in his footsteps.