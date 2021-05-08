Book review: Essential reading for Fredericksburg-area residents

For readers in our area, this may be the most important book in years to read and understand.

Cancel culture has been rampant, particularly with regard to local landmarks that have a relationship to the Civil War. “A Worse Place Than Hell” helps puts the conflict itself in perspective by detailing the real pain and real sacrifices on both sides.

There are no snappy phrases, just solid history that makes today’s sophomoric attitudes about what happened 160 years ago seem downright wrong.

The book is eminently readable. Author John Matteson puts many of the major actions and events in terms of a few well-known people, such as Walt Whitman, Oliver Wendell Holmes and Louisa May Alcott. As a result, the war takes on an immediacy because you can see how individuals—real people—were affected by the war.

Tourism is one of the major economic drivers of our community, and Civil War tourism leads, with four major battlefields in the area. The author focuses on the Battle of Fredericksburg, but covers Chancellorsville, Wilderness and Spotsylvania Court House in what is a comprehensive history of the war, political, social and economic. Residents of the area really should be up to date on the latest findings about our battles.