Book review: 'Everything is Fine' is a groundbreaking memoir

I had certain expectations about this memoir going in to it. I thought Granata might perpetuate certain harmful myths about chronic mental illness, but I am glad to say he subverted these expectations. Though readers ultimately know where Granata is going to take us in this memoir, “Everything is Fine” remains (though it feels wrong to say so) a purposive book that will hold readers in thrall. It is difficult to read at times, but Granata writes so well that readers will be invested until the very end. Rather than lingering on the sadness, this compassionate and profoundly moving memoir instead reminds us of the strength of familial bonds and asks us to look beyond stereotypes surrounding mental illness when seeking to understand others.