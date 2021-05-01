Book review: 'Everything is Fine' is a groundbreaking memoir

Representation of schizophrenia in the media is often quite poor, but début memoirist Vince Granata aims to change that in his memoir “Everything is Fine.”
At first it seems that Granata is about to take the opposite approach. As the memoir opens, readers become quickly aware that the author’s brother Tim, while in the grips of a psychotic episode, killed their mother. But Granata instead sets a different tone, referencing a yearslong healing process and documenting the family lore surrounding the birth of his siblings (triplets—Tim is one). As the text progresses, Granata works to humanize Tim and recount his eventual deterioration.
Make no mistake, this is a groundbreaking memoir and a work of extraordinary empathy. Though Tim unquestionably committed a terrible act of violence, Granata pores over the records of Tim’s illness and makes a real attempt to understand his brother’s head space and to convey this state to readers. At the same time, Granata grieves the death of his mother and tries to hold what remains of his family together.
Though this book is ultimately a hopeful one, what struck me most was the enormity of the tragedy, the twin losses of Granata’s mother and brother. And the writer shows us his grief, as well, revealing intimate details of his journey to reconcile the brother he has loved almost his whole life and the terrible act Tim commits after the onset of his Schizophrenia. Granata also struggles to fill the role of eldest sibling, feeling that it is his responsibility to help his siblings through their trauma surrounding the event.
I had certain expectations about this memoir going in to it. I thought Granata might perpetuate certain harmful myths about chronic mental illness, but I am glad to say he subverted these expectations. Though readers ultimately know where Granata is going to take us in this memoir, “Everything is Fine” remains (though it feels wrong to say so) a purposive book that will hold readers in thrall. It is difficult to read at times, but Granata writes so well that readers will be invested until the very end. Rather than lingering on the sadness, this compassionate and profoundly moving memoir instead reminds us of the strength of familial bonds and asks us to look beyond stereotypes surrounding mental illness when seeking to understand others.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance writer from Rappahannock County.