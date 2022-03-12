Book review: Evolving China is backdrop in 'Thank You, Mr. Nixon'

I first became acquainted with Gish Jen’s writing when I was a teacher. One of her short stories, “The White Umbrella,” appeared in our sixth-grade literature book. I always loved it for its understated humor, glimpse into the Asian American experience, and poignancy. Jen’s latest collection of interconnected short stories, “Thank You, Mr. Nixon,” includes all these things.

The novel opens with a letter from a Chinese girl who was present at Nixon’s historic visit to China in 1972. She’s writing from the afterlife, where she’s in a heaven peopled by other Chinese who fear getting kicked off their clouds. Each story touches on some aspect of Chinese life in the 50 years since the U.S. recognized the Communist government of China.

The stories gradually move forward in time, although the reader has to search for clues as to when each one is set. Along the way, readers witness the evolution and incredible growth of China as backdrop to the plotline of the individual characters, who are sometimes closely and other times tangentially connected. Hong Kong and its fraught relationship with the Mainland is another persistent theme.

One of Jen’s skills as an author is to inhabit the minds of her characters, from the older to the more recent immigrants, from the political dissidents to the lackluster children who disappoint their parents. As noted, at times it’s humorous, as in the young man who became a “foreign expert” at a university in China because he’s run out of things in America to drop out of, or the Hong Kong wife whose mantra is “No politics. Only make money.” At other times it’s poignant, such as the older woman who returns to China after years of political and social revolution kept her from seeing her mother again.

These are first and foremost stories of people, well-chosen to portray the broad range of Asian and Asian American life. Though the characters are naturally affected by national and global events, at no time does it seem like a character was invented to illustrate some historic happening. Woven throughout is a refreshing frankness and authenticity: the inherent strains of racism that are both directed toward and coming from Asian Americans; the truth behind the stereotypes, whether it’s appealing or not.

The end packs a surprising punch, and leaves a feeling of uncertainty. Despite all the apparent progress, how much has really changed?

Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.

