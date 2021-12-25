Book review: Examine conflicts between loyalists, patriots in fascinating new book

When I moved to Fredericksburg in 1999, I asked my local friend Julie, “Is the war a big part of history classes here?” She answered, “Which war?”
That was the first time I realized that Virginia played such a large part in both the Civil War and the American Revolution. I learned that the British were not just in New York and Philadelphia. They also focused heavily on the south, hoping to split the new country in two. They offered freedom to slaves who fought with them against their owners.
This book should appeal to readers like me who want to learn more about the founding of our country, and history buffs alike. The conflicts between loyalists (to the British crown) and patriots (to the American cause) are explained in fascinating detail.
The plight of the army under Gen. George Washington at Valley Forge during the winter of 1777–78 is well known. This book details Washington’s continual problems in getting money for his men from Congress, who held the purse strings tight. In letters, Washington comes close to begging for funds, fearing he will lose battles due to mutiny and desertion.
The most fascinating aspects of this book deal with Ben Franklin and his son William. The elder spent 10 years in London trying to broker peace until he gave up and returned home. Later, he was sent to Paris, where his negotiating skills resulted in the treaty that officially ended the war. During this entire time, his son William served as governor of New Jersey. In the end, he chose his king over his father, causing a schism that never mended. A grandson, caught in the middle, adds to this sad story.
The letters in this book, such as one from Washington to John Hancock, are read one after the other. Readers need to remind themselves that missives took days, week or months to arrive. The wait was often agonizing.
On April 18, 1783, the eighth anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord, Washington told his army, “The Commander in Chief orders the cessation of hostilities between the United States of America and the King of Great Britain.” He then ordered “an extra ration of liquor to be issued to every man tomorrow to drink: Perpetual peace, Independence and Happiness to the United States of America.”
Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.