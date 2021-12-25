Book review: Examine conflicts between loyalists, patriots in fascinating new book

When I moved to Fredericksburg in 1999, I asked my local friend Julie, “Is the war a big part of history classes here?” She answered, “Which war?”

That was the first time I realized that Virginia played such a large part in both the Civil War and the American Revolution. I learned that the British were not just in New York and Philadelphia. They also focused heavily on the south, hoping to split the new country in two. They offered freedom to slaves who fought with them against their owners.

This book should appeal to readers like me who want to learn more about the founding of our country, and history buffs alike. The conflicts between loyalists (to the British crown) and patriots (to the American cause) are explained in fascinating detail.

The plight of the army under Gen. George Washington at Valley Forge during the winter of 1777–78 is well known. This book details Washington’s continual problems in getting money for his men from Congress, who held the purse strings tight. In letters, Washington comes close to begging for funds, fearing he will lose battles due to mutiny and desertion.