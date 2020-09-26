Book review: Families lost and families found in 'The Book of Lost Friends'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lisa Wingate has a gift for taking a little known story from our country’s history and bringing it to life, drawing the reader into the world she creates. Her newest book, “The Book of Lost Friends,” does exactly that.

In 1875 Louisiana, Hannie Gosswood is a freed slave, still working on the plantation to earn the land she hopes to own. It is still a tumultuous time in the South, even 10 years after the end of the Civil War, so when Hannie, Lavinia, the pampered daughter and presumed heir to the plantation, and Juneau Jane, Lavinia’s illegitimate Creole half-sister from New Orleans, head out to find proof of the inheritance of the plantation after they hear stories about Mr. Gosswood’s death and of his trip to visit an attorney regarding his will. The roads are rife with violence, overrun with vigilantes and Confederate soldiers still fighting the war long over.

Hannie joined the duo in the hopes of seeking family members who had been sold to other plantations. When the girls learn of the Lost Friends ads being run in The Southwestern newspaper, they take on a second goal—reuniting everyone they can with family.