Book review: Family, nostalgia at heart of new story collection

Understand that Elizabeth McCracken is one of the finest short fiction writers of her generation, so it’s no surprise the dozen short stories collected in “The Souvenir Museum” are all memorable, exceptional and even hysterically funny at times. I offer that qualifier as justification to focus this review exclusively on two of the 12 stories because I believe those two stories provide perfect examples of what McCracken does so well with the short story.

“Robinson Crusoe at the Waterpark” and “A Walk-Through Human Heart” both appeared in magazines, so you may have had the pleasure of reading them. If you have not had that pleasure, then allow me to whet your appetite with this opening from “A Walk-Through Human Heart”:

“Some grackles might possess souls and some grackles might possess intelligence but it was impossible to believe that any one grackle possessed both: not enough room in their brilliantined heads. A klatch of them walked unnervingly around the parking lot outside the vintage store like a family at a hotel wedding, looking for the right ballroom. One grackle was missing a foot, and Thea blamed him for it. If they had been magpies, she might have counted them up, wondering what they foretold, but grackles were just seagulls in widows’ weeds. They weren’t omens of anything except more grackles.”