Book review: Family, nostalgia at heart of new story collection

Understand that Elizabeth McCracken is one of the finest short fiction writers of her generation, so it’s no surprise the dozen short stories collected in “The Souvenir Museum” are all memorable, exceptional and even hysterically funny at times. I offer that qualifier as justification to focus this review exclusively on two of the 12 stories because I believe those two stories provide perfect examples of what McCracken does so well with the short story.
“Robinson Crusoe at the Waterpark” and “A Walk-Through Human Heart” both appeared in magazines, so you may have had the pleasure of reading them. If you have not had that pleasure, then allow me to whet your appetite with this opening from “A Walk-Through Human Heart”:
“Some grackles might possess souls and some grackles might possess intelligence but it was impossible to believe that any one grackle possessed both: not enough room in their brilliantined heads. A klatch of them walked unnervingly around the parking lot outside the vintage store like a family at a hotel wedding, looking for the right ballroom. One grackle was missing a foot, and Thea blamed him for it. If they had been magpies, she might have counted them up, wondering what they foretold, but grackles were just seagulls in widows’ weeds. They weren’t omens of anything except more grackles.”
Literature teachers could spend an entire class on that opening paragraph and the tone it has established. The story, of course, is not about grackles (how many ever are?), but the grackles follow Thea through the narrative as she goes in search of a doll from her daughter’s childhood that she once refused to buy for her daughter, who is now about to give birth. Family and nostalgia play important roles in the stories in “The Souvenir Museum.”
In “Robinson Crusoe at the Waterpark,” Ernest and Bruno take their 4-year old son, Cody, to a German-themed waterpark in Texas because Cody loves rivers. Bruno despises the whole concept of a waterpark, especially in winter and especially one with attractions named “The Faust and The Furious,” but relents because he wants to please Ernest and, most of all, Cody, who tells the ticket lady he is a good swimmer.
“The rule of the household was to encourage, but Bruno wanted to say, No, sweetheart, you’re an awful swimmer. You suck. One of the things he hadn’t realized before having a child: how many ways there were to die of self-confidence.”
In “The Souvenir Museum,” McCracken continues to prove that she is a special talent who sees the unlimited stories in our strange world where Goethe and grackles reside.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania. Watch him discuss this collection of stories at fredericksburg.com.