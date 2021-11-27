Book review: Find high intrigue in historical thriller 'Red Traitor'

Author Owen Matthews, in his second historical novel involving main character Lt. Col. Alexander Vasin, has provided another page turner. “Red Traitor” revolves around the Cuban Missile Crisis and is told from the Russian perspective.

Vasin is tasked with rooting out a suspected American spy within the highest echelons of Soviet power. In his wild goose chase, he becomes engaged in high-stakes espionage until he finds himself trapped between his boss, GRU Gen. Orlov, and his rival in the KGB, Gen. Serov.

As Vasin becomes more deeply involved with the search for the American spy, he begins to hear rumblings of an ominous top-secret undertaking: Operation Anadyr.

As the United States and President John F. Kennedy discover the missiles on the island of Cuba and Soviet leaderNikita Khrushchev denies the existence of the missiles, Kennedy orders the naval blockade of Cuba. The Soviets respond by launching Operation Anadyr, dispatching four submarines with nuclear warheads to break the blockade. The captain of the submarine force has the autonomy to launch the warheads without the direction of Soviet leadership.