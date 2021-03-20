Book review: 'Finlay Donovan is Killing It' is a tense and twisty gem

“Eavesdroppers,” a Scottish proverb warns, “hear no good of themselves.”

But they might learn something that could redound to their advantage, if not to that of their spouse—even under the blue suburban skies of Northern Virginia.

That’s the foundation on which Elle Cosimano builds her début adult novel, “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It.”

The Loudoun County title character is a 31-year-old writer, divorced from serial adulterer Steven and mom to Delia and Zachary. She’s struggling financially, emotionally and professionally, with a new novel that’s barely begun but overdue for submission.

When she and her agent meet to discuss the book, another customer at the restaurant, Patricia Mickler, hears elements of their conversation, concludes that Finlay is a contract killer and leaves her a note:

“$50,000 CASH

HARRIS MICKLER

49 NORTH LIVINGSTON ST

ARLINGTON”

Appalled but intrigued, Finlay tracks Patricia down, phones her and listens as she describes husband Harris as particularly loathsome. Desperate for funds but averse to murder, Finlay decides to check him out.