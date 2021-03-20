Book review: 'Finlay Donovan is Killing It' is a tense and twisty gem

“Eavesdroppers,” a Scottish proverb warns, “hear no good of themselves.”
But they might learn something that could redound to their advantage, if not to that of their spouse—even under the blue suburban skies of Northern Virginia.
That’s the foundation on which Elle Cosimano builds her début adult novel, “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It.”
The Loudoun County title character is a 31-year-old writer, divorced from serial adulterer Steven and mom to Delia and Zachary. She’s struggling financially, emotionally and professionally, with a new novel that’s barely begun but overdue for submission.
When she and her agent meet to discuss the book, another customer at the restaurant, Patricia Mickler, hears elements of their conversation, concludes that Finlay is a contract killer and leaves her a note:
“$50,000 CASH
HARRIS MICKLER
49 NORTH LIVINGSTON ST
ARLINGTON”
Appalled but intrigued, Finlay tracks Patricia down, phones her and listens as she describes husband Harris as particularly loathsome. Desperate for funds but averse to murder, Finlay decides to check him out.
What follows is a seriocomic thriller with a winning blend of blood-chilling elements—among them, Russian gangsters—and uproariously funny moments and passages, such as the awkward moments in Finlay’s budding romance with bartender Julian Baker.
Much of the novel is set in Northern Virginia, and Cosimano’s knowledge of the settings springs from experience. In addition to the novel’s NoVa locales, Cosimano knows other sites well; she calls Fredericksburg and King George her “old stomping grounds.” And after several years in a grass hut in the jungle on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, she, her husband, their two sons and their dog now reside in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Nelson County.
In what is projected to be the first installment in a series, Cosimano draws an astute portrait of Finlay as an individual while simultaneously providing a tough but tender description of the challenges that face women betrayed by boorishly self-centered men and harried by their efforts to balance their needs with those of their children.
Smart-alecky and shrewd, tense and twisty, “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It” portends serial success for Cosimano and additional adventures for Finlay.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.