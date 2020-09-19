Book review: 'Finna' a book of beautiful and vital verse

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have not read any poetry since I finished college, and I do not consider poetry my strong suit, but when I was pitched Nate Marshall’s new collection, “Finna,” I looked forward to the challenge. I am so glad I read this text. Nate Marshall’s particular brand of thought-provoking and accessible poetry was just what I needed to be coaxed back to the genre.

Upon finishing this collection—a series of poems written in Black Vernacular English—it was, perhaps inappropriately, Walt Whitman’s phrase that came to mind.

He famously wrote, speaking about life itself, “the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.” In many ways, “Finna,” though obviously quite different from Whitman’s earlier work, feels like a furious but also loving response to this phrase.

Marshall, an African American poet, uses this collection to show that, despite society’s attempts at marginalization, he, too, is here and will contribute a verse. And what verses they are! These musical and rhythmic poems consider, along with seemingly timeless questions about identity and privilege, themes relating to language and power.