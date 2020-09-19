Book review: 'Finna' a book of beautiful and vital verse

I have not read any poetry since I finished college, and I do not consider poetry my strong suit, but when I was pitched Nate Marshall’s new collection, “Finna,” I looked forward to the challenge. I am so glad I read this text. Nate Marshall’s particular brand of thought-provoking and accessible poetry was just what I needed to be coaxed back to the genre.
Upon finishing this collection—a series of poems written in Black Vernacular English—it was, perhaps inappropriately, Walt Whitman’s phrase that came to mind.
He famously wrote, speaking about life itself, “the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.” In many ways, “Finna,” though obviously quite different from Whitman’s earlier work, feels like a furious but also loving response to this phrase.
Marshall, an African American poet, uses this collection to show that, despite society’s attempts at marginalization, he, too, is here and will contribute a verse. And what verses they are! These musical and rhythmic poems consider, along with seemingly timeless questions about identity and privilege, themes relating to language and power.
Writing against the standard—eschewing the language promoted in classrooms across the nation, Marshall instead makes space for Black vernacular on the page. He showcases its unique beauty and versatility and demonstrates that this dialect—though often ignored—has as much artistic merit as more standard English, and his work reads throughout, like an act of protest.
With this work, Marshall adds to the conversation about privilege in a vital and necessary way. While he shows how systemic oppression impacts the African American community at large, he also talks about his own position within these structures with honesty and compassion.
As a white person, I do not claim to be the intended audience for a collection like this, and yet Marshall’s poems spoke about the marginalization of the African American community in a truly eye-opening way. I have been aware of my privilege for quite some time, but Marshall’s unique approach deepened my understanding of my privilege in a way that few other works have done up until this point. It was revelatory, and I hope that Marshall will consider that the highest praise.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance writer from Rappahannock County.
