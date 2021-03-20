Book review: Follow a family's healing journey in 'Our Italian Summer'

Francesca Ferrari is a typical workaholic. She’s a ruthless single mother who prides herself on her spectacular career in advertising.
Building her business from the ground up, she dedicates herself completely to her clients; whatever they request, she delivers. So devoted is she, Frannie sacrifices family time, personal relationships and even potential business expansion in order to maintain her compulsive and obsessive need to be in charge and direct every aspect of her flourishing company. So begins the compelling novel written by Jennifer Probst: “Our Italian Summer.”
The novel starts with a typical day in Frannie’s career: overseeing the advertising campaign of a new client. The boss interrogates staff, reviews strategies and dominates every business aspect, confidently ensuring their success and leaving nothing to chance. Although regretting that she is missing her high school daughter’s sporting event, this determined woman refuses to let anything get in between her and the acquisition of another client. Yet when she is brought low by a panic attack during the planned meeting, Frannie begins to focus less on her bustling career and more on the two family members she constantly leaves behind: her daughter and her mother.
Frannie’s daughter Allegra is a star pupil: not only is she excellent with her studies, she’s a competent and successful athlete. Yet while her mother is pushing her toward elite universities and career-building internships, Allegra is constantly trying to determine her own path. When she mentions a desire to pursue a culinary career, Frannie instantly dismisses the idea, regarding it as an occupation too beneath her brilliant daughter.
Frannie’s mother, Sophia, on the other hand, tries to mend the distance that has grown between her daughter and granddaughter. With a growing sickness inside of her, she realizes that an Italian vacation to explore their family roots may be the key to healing the three generations of women.
“Our Italian Summer” is an amazing story recounting the uniting of a family overcoming obstacles and undercovering hidden secrets from different eras. Filled with colorful aspects of everyone’s life, from barbed criticisms to tear-jerking moments, this book brings a reconciliation of familial generations. Set amid stunning and detailed descriptions of Italy, the novel leaves the reader with a heartfelt desire to travel to this remarkable country, if only to follow the footsteps of this family’s journey.
David Arndt is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.