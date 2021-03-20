Book review: Follow a family's healing journey in 'Our Italian Summer'

Francesca Ferrari is a typical workaholic. She’s a ruthless single mother who prides herself on her spectacular career in advertising.

Building her business from the ground up, she dedicates herself completely to her clients; whatever they request, she delivers. So devoted is she, Frannie sacrifices family time, personal relationships and even potential business expansion in order to maintain her compulsive and obsessive need to be in charge and direct every aspect of her flourishing company. So begins the compelling novel written by Jennifer Probst: “Our Italian Summer.”

The novel starts with a typical day in Frannie’s career: overseeing the advertising campaign of a new client. The boss interrogates staff, reviews strategies and dominates every business aspect, confidently ensuring their success and leaving nothing to chance. Although regretting that she is missing her high school daughter’s sporting event, this determined woman refuses to let anything get in between her and the acquisition of another client. Yet when she is brought low by a panic attack during the planned meeting, Frannie begins to focus less on her bustling career and more on the two family members she constantly leaves behind: her daughter and her mother.