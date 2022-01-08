Book review: Follow a friendship in poignant 'Fiona and Jane'

Usually, I have trouble writing about short story collections. It is difficult to write a cohesive review on a text with so many disparate parts. But Jean Chen Ho’s début collection “Fiona and Jane” is different. Here, Ho pushes the boundaries of the form to create a piecemeal but coherent whole.

Ho’s collection focuses on two Taiwanese American women, Fiona and Jane. Both have tricky families and trauma in their lives to which they must come to terms. But when they meet in elementary school, they become fast friends. As the collection progresses, readers follow the pair through their teenage years and into their adulthood.

When I learned about the premise for this book, I was reminded of Elizabeth Stout’s “Olive Kitteridge,” and it is true that this collection takes a similar approach in terms of its form. But the content is all Ho’s own. Both Fiona and Jane lead messy lives, and both struggle to form meaningful long-term relationships outside of their friendship. And yet, it is this friendship that holds the collection together. Over the years, Fiona and Jane may draw away from each other, but they always come back together. And unlike Strout’s novel, Ho’s collection is told in alternating perspectives. Sometimes Jane is speaking, sometimes Fiona. As we see each woman from the other’s eyes, Ho’s compelling collection builds its emotional depth.