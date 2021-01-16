Book review: Gain a new approach as a reader with George Saunders' latest

“A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” will change the way you read fiction. Seriously.

The book is based upon a class that author George Saunders teaches at Syracuse University, and the detail and care that he shows in dissecting seven short stories by Russian masters will have you wanting to revisit some of your favorite short stories to apply the technical consideration and appreciation that Saunders brings to reading.

The broad course title on the cover reads: “In Which Four Russians Give A Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life.” And before you worry that you have to have an English Major Freak Flag flying, rest assured that you need only an enjoyment of reading and writing to appreciate what Saunders offers in this carefully presented lesson.

Saunders is a fantastic writer whose 2017 novel “Lincoln in the Bardo” topped many “Best Of” lists and catapulted him beyond a modest literary reputation built almost exclusively through short fiction. Many of his own short stories are delightfully twisted, and his awareness of what might or might not work in a story has been whittled to a fine critical point. His reverence for Chekhov, Tolstoy, Gogol and Turgenev (the four Russian authors whose short stories are dissected in “A Swim…”) is contagious.