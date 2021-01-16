Book review: Gain a new approach as a reader with George Saunders' latest

“A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” will change the way you read fiction. Seriously.
The book is based upon a class that author George Saunders teaches at Syracuse University, and the detail and care that he shows in dissecting seven short stories by Russian masters will have you wanting to revisit some of your favorite short stories to apply the technical consideration and appreciation that Saunders brings to reading.
The broad course title on the cover reads: “In Which Four Russians Give A Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life.” And before you worry that you have to have an English Major Freak Flag flying, rest assured that you need only an enjoyment of reading and writing to appreciate what Saunders offers in this carefully presented lesson.
Saunders is a fantastic writer whose 2017 novel “Lincoln in the Bardo” topped many “Best Of” lists and catapulted him beyond a modest literary reputation built almost exclusively through short fiction. Many of his own short stories are delightfully twisted, and his awareness of what might or might not work in a story has been whittled to a fine critical point. His reverence for Chekhov, Tolstoy, Gogol and Turgenev (the four Russian authors whose short stories are dissected in “A Swim…”) is contagious.
The way Saunders views a short story is helpful in how readers should approach a story. When reflecting on a choice that Chekhov makes in his story “The Darling,” Saunders offers up an idea on what a short story is:
“The boldness of this leap teaches us something important about the short story: It is not a documentary or rigorous accounting of the passage of time or a fair-minded attempt to show life as it is really lived; it’s a radically shaped, even somewhat cartoonish (when held up against the tedious real world) little machine that thrills us with the extremity of its decisiveness.”
While “A Swim…” will make you a better reader, it is also a valuable tool for any aspiring writer. Saunders puts the choices of the authors under his critical microscope and shows how the simplest of words or sentences illuminates and works toward the overall success of a story.
The whole undertaking reminded me of the character in Albert Camus’ novel “The Plague” who tasks himself with writing the perfect novel, but ultimately gets bogged down in revising and reworking his opening sentence for months. This, obviously, is not what Saunders would encourage writers to do. He wants the writer to beat up the story and squeeze every bit of meaning and purpose out of the words, but when the writer is exhausted, so, too, is the story. Class dismissed.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.