Book review: Gardens are perfect backdrop for this entwining narrative of three women

The gardens of Highbury House in a small village in England provide the setting for a range of emotions and experiences in Julia Kelly’s “The Last Garden in England.” They are at times enchanting and, at other times, gloomy with neglect, but always provide a wonderful venue for the lives touched by them. The characters who make their way through Highbury House and its gardens are beautifully depicted.
Three narratives entwine through three different decades with the stories of women whose lives are deeply touched by the gardens. The women are all seeking to find their places in their world.
In 1907, Venetia Smith, a landscaper known for her unconventional ideas for gardens, is hired by the Melcourts, the owners of Highbury House, to create a number of enclosed gardens. The seeds and trees she plants will be carefully tended, neglected and brought back to life through the years. It is the last garden she will design before heading to America.
In 1944, war widow Diana Symonds is struggling to complete the vision she and her husband had for their new home. She deals not only with grief, but with the house being requisitioned to be a convalescent hospital for wounded soldiers and the threat that the gardens could also be taken. She finds unlikely allies in her cook, Stella, and Beth Pedley, a land girl working on a local farm.
In 2021, landscaper Emma Lovett has found her passion restoring long-neglected gardens. Her current job is to bring the terribly untended gardens of Highbury House back to life for owners Sydney and Andrew Wilcox. Her goal is to find out exactly what her idol Venetia Smith did with the gardens and re-create them.
Kelly’ novel is as enchanting as the gardens, weaving moments of tenderness and tragedy just as skillfully as the garden’s vines create the beautiful setting. The narrative is also woven skillfully, with each chapter perfectly identified with the narrator and year, so there is no confusion for the reader. The garden and the house are the perfect setting for these wonderful women to find friends and family to complete their lives.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor for The Free Lance–Star.