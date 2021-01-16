Book review: Gardens are perfect backdrop for this entwining narrative of three women

The gardens of Highbury House in a small village in England provide the setting for a range of emotions and experiences in Julia Kelly’s “The Last Garden in England.” They are at times enchanting and, at other times, gloomy with neglect, but always provide a wonderful venue for the lives touched by them. The characters who make their way through Highbury House and its gardens are beautifully depicted.

Three narratives entwine through three different decades with the stories of women whose lives are deeply touched by the gardens. The women are all seeking to find their places in their world.

In 1907, Venetia Smith, a landscaper known for her unconventional ideas for gardens, is hired by the Melcourts, the owners of Highbury House, to create a number of enclosed gardens. The seeds and trees she plants will be carefully tended, neglected and brought back to life through the years. It is the last garden she will design before heading to America.