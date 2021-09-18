Book review: Get an inside look at making of 'In the Heights'

The term “genius” is bandied about to the point where the meaning is somewhat diminished. I know that I am guilty of its overuse in book reviews and recently have employed it to describe Harold Bloom and Colum McCann. Those writers are certainly worthy of the classification, but there are times when I’ve described actual books as “works of genius,” which reflects a bit of laziness on my part because I did not bother to delve into what makes the book so transcendent.
I have no reservations about calling Lin–Manuel Miranda a genius and one whom will be regaled and revered for generations, but that opinion was further solidified after reading “In The Heights: Finding Home.” The book, which is visually stunning and worthy of a spot on a bookshelf or coffee table, is a reflection on Miranda’s first musical and its trip from Broadway to Hollywood. The timing of the book was certainly intended to correspond with the summer release of the movie version of “In The Heights,” but the pandemic wreaked havoc, as it has with so much of life, on the box office and the reception of the film.
Even if the trip to celluloid was not what the producers hoped for, the book about the making of Miranda’s first musical is a fascinating look into the mind of the man who changed Broadway forever with his follow-up musical, “Hamilton.” And when reading about the time and effort it took to get “In The Heights” polished and worthy of Broadway, the myth of Miranda only grows, considering he started writing and composing “In The Heights” when he was 19. Yes, before he could legally drink, Miranda was writing the music, lyrics and story for a début musical that in 2008 was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and went on to win for Best Musical. Even Einstein didn’t start to do his best work until he was in his mid-20s.
“In The Heights: Finding Home” is presented as a collection of essays (written by Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the book for the musical) and recollections by Miranda on the show and on the influences for his lyrics and music for the songs of “In The Heights.” It is in Miranda’s dissecting of his songs that nuggets are found showing debts to diverse influences such as “A Chorus Line,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and Biggie Smalls.
What Miranda envisioned for “In The Heights” was that one day, high school drama programs in Iowa would perform his musical based on his upbringing in Washington Heights in New York City. Such aspirations may have seemed like a pipe dream, but it is obvious the man worked nonstop and he was not giving away his shot.
