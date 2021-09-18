Book review: Get an inside look at making of 'In the Heights'

The term “genius” is bandied about to the point where the meaning is somewhat diminished. I know that I am guilty of its overuse in book reviews and recently have employed it to describe Harold Bloom and Colum McCann. Those writers are certainly worthy of the classification, but there are times when I’ve described actual books as “works of genius,” which reflects a bit of laziness on my part because I did not bother to delve into what makes the book so transcendent.

I have no reservations about calling Lin–Manuel Miranda a genius and one whom will be regaled and revered for generations, but that opinion was further solidified after reading “In The Heights: Finding Home.” The book, which is visually stunning and worthy of a spot on a bookshelf or coffee table, is a reflection on Miranda’s first musical and its trip from Broadway to Hollywood. The timing of the book was certainly intended to correspond with the summer release of the movie version of “In The Heights,” but the pandemic wreaked havoc, as it has with so much of life, on the box office and the reception of the film.