Book review: Get ready for Ann Cleeves' unputdownable 'The Darkest Evening'

Vera Stanhope is a beloved character in both books and a British mystery television series. She is awkward, quite frumpy, dowdy and overweight, and a top notch detective. Ann Cleeves, creator of Vera and the cast of characters in her world of Northumberland, the northernmost part of England, has gifted us the ninth book of this series, “The Darkest Evening.”
The first real snowstorm of the winter doesn’t seem to Vera to be bad enough to keep her from driving the rugged roads home, but she is sorely mistaken. The heavily falling snow makes navigation difficult, and she finds herself missing a turn and uncertain of where she is when she encounters an abandoned car on the side of the road with a door open. Much to her surprise, she finds a young child strapped into a car seat in the back. Who would abandon a child in a car in this weather?
On her way, with the child in her car, she realizes she does know where she is—she comes to the entrance to Brockburn, the once grand house where her father was raised, until he and his family parted ways. Seeking a working phone, she is surprised to discover a lively house party at Brockburn, one that is interrupted when a tenant of the estate reports he has discovered the body of a murdered woman while coming to pick up his daughters.
This case becomes quite personal for Vera. She must spend a lot of time with estranged family members. We see a softer side of her as she shows concern for the young lad who has just lost his mother. The community around Brockburn is complicated and produces several questions about paternity and provides several credible possible killers as she and her devoted staff, Joe and Holly, seek to solve multiple murders as they work their way through the gossip, misinformation and speculation.
The suspense in this complex, extremely well-written mystery is as mesmerizing as the landscape. Plan to set aside a good chunk of time when you sit down with “The Darkest Evening.’” You won’t want to put it down.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor for The Free Lance–Star.
