Book review: Go inside 'The Mission' to check out Europa

According to Wikipedia, Europa is the smallest of the four Galilean moons orbiting Jupiter, and the sixth-largest moon in the solar system. Europa was discovered in 1610 by Galileo Galilei.
Now, in the 21st century, NASA is going to take a close-up look to see if Europa can support life as we know it. The project to get a fly-by mission to Europa is the subject of today’s book. “The Mission” is not an account of a religious mission, nor is it a thriller set in a war zone. Rather, it is a real-world biography of a dedicated group of scientists who fought government bureaucracy for years and were finally successful in getting approval for their personal mission to become a funded project.
NASA, like every other organization, has more demands than it has resources available. In “The Mission,” a small group of planetary scientists toiled, literally for years, to convince NASA management that a fly-by of Europa should be funded. The author weaves in biographies of each of the scientists, their professional careers and the frustrations each met in pushing for his or her favored project.
The ultimate success of the team’s efforts is somewhat dampened, because their mission, while ultimately attaining approval, is a long one. It will take several years before the actual satellite reaches Europa. We won’t know for years whether Europa can sustain life as we know it.
Many who have worked in business, government or a nonprofit have experienced the wish that management should listen to them and approve their idea. Common sense suggests that not every wish or idea can be approved, and this book provides detailed evidence to sustain this fact of life. Whose idea will be, or should be, approved? Ultimately, it is salesmanship, combined with winning arguments, that carries the day. How this worked out in NASA is a fascinating story that’s well worth your time.
In reading this book, one thing comes clear. The federal government should not be used as an example of quick decision-making. With several constituencies, NASA must convince the public, Congress, the Office of Management and Budget and local politicians that a specific project should be adopted and financed. This is an arduous and expensive procedure, as the author describes so well. On the other hand, as Will Rogers famously said, “It’s a good thing we don’t get all the government we pay for.”
Alfred M. King is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.