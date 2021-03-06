Book review: Go inside 'The Mission' to check out Europa

According to Wikipedia, Europa is the smallest of the four Galilean moons orbiting Jupiter, and the sixth-largest moon in the solar system. Europa was discovered in 1610 by Galileo Galilei.

Now, in the 21st century, NASA is going to take a close-up look to see if Europa can support life as we know it. The project to get a fly-by mission to Europa is the subject of today’s book. “The Mission” is not an account of a religious mission, nor is it a thriller set in a war zone. Rather, it is a real-world biography of a dedicated group of scientists who fought government bureaucracy for years and were finally successful in getting approval for their personal mission to become a funded project.

NASA, like every other organization, has more demands than it has resources available. In “The Mission,” a small group of planetary scientists toiled, literally for years, to convince NASA management that a fly-by of Europa should be funded. The author weaves in biographies of each of the scientists, their professional careers and the frustrations each met in pushing for his or her favored project.