Book review: Grab some popcorn and settle in for some romantic comedy in 'From Hollywood with Love'

Normally, I read a book in a few days or a week. This one took a month— because it is so much fun. It’s about romantic comedies, and how can you review a book like this if you don’t watch the movies? Popcorn in hand, I’ve been on my couch doing research.

“From Hollywood With Love” by Scott Meslow begins with one of my favorites, “When Harry Met Sally.” It was released in 1989, but the author takes us back to 1984, when Nora Ephron and Rob Reiner, who had never met before, sat down for lunch. Over the course of the next few months, they created a screenplay based on the tiny but very important differences between men and women. The resulting movie became the first in a line of modern romantic comedies.

Fifteen other movies are featured here, along with many sequels. They include “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “There’s Something About Mary” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” The most interesting chapter to this reviewer focused on “Pretty Woman.” It was originally a dark drama. How this became a romantic comedy about a pretty prostitute and a ruthless billionaire, released by Disney, is fascinating.

The genre fell out of favor in the 2010s, when action heroes and million-dollar blockbusters took over theaters. Writers pitched “relationship movies” because the label “romantic comedy” made studios wary. But dating had changed by this time, and scripts began to better reflect the modern age. “Friends With Benefits” focused on two people who supposedly only wanted romps in bed, not a partner for life. Of course, by the end of the movie, they find true love with each other.

In 2018, “Crazy Rich Asians” became a blockbuster with an Asian cast. Two days later, Netflix premièred “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” It was a worldwide hit, not only watched, but watched again and again. Hulu has seen the light and is joining in the romantic comedy revival.

This book also includes “Something’s Gotta Give” with Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton, who find love as older adults. And my favorite movie of all time: “Love Actually.” Seen by many as a Christmas movie, it is really about 9/11. I watch it frequently for both a good cry and a good laugh.

The author interviewed actors, directors and writers, providing wonderful behind-the-scenes insight. You’ll find several options for date night. The popcorn is up to you.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.