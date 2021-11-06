Book review: Greta Kelly continues 'Warrior Witch' saga

Askia, queen of Seravesh and now Vishir, has been kidnapped by her dreaded enemy, the Emperor Radovan. He has abducted and transported her to his palace in the snowy north, a hostile, frozen land subjugated to his iron will. So begins “The Seventh Queen,” the second novel of Greta Kelly’s “Warrior Witch” duology.

After her initial shock at finding herself a prisoner, Askia marshals her courage and her resources in order to see what she’s up against, and how she can escape.

One of the greatest challenges looming over her is a magical stone pendant Radovan has draped around her neck. This sinister stone not only restricts the use of her magic and her faculties, its ultimate intent is to absorb her magic completely so that he may possess it for himself. The malevolent emperor used many such stones in order to steal the magic of his previous six wives, as well of countless magic users, so that he could distribute their powers among his favored and devoted.

All hope is not lost for Askia. Due to her fate being linked with those of the previous queens, she can communicate with their spirits. These ghosts come to realize that Askia is their greatest hope for toppling Radovan’s ambitious and violent empire and saving their former homelands.