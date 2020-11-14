Book review: Grisham brings back Brigance in legal thriller 'A Time for Mercy'

Perennially popular, courtroom novels include such classics as Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Robert Traver’s “Anatomy of a Murder” and Scott Turow’s “Presumed Innocent.”

It’s a subgenre of crime fiction in which John Grisham excels, beginning with his début novel, “A Time to Kill” and continuing—with occasional dives into other topics—through his latest, “A Time for Mercy.”

His 36th novel, it marks the third appearance of Clanton, Miss., attorney Jake Brigance, the focus of 1989’s “A Time to Kill” and 2013’s “Sycamore Row.”

As the novel opens in 1990, Deputy Sheriff Stuart Kofer, a mean drunk, returns to his house outside Clanton in Ford County and viciously attacks his girlfriend, Josie Gamble—whose children, 16-year-old Drew and 14-year-old Kiera, are also victims of his abuse.

Thinking their mother is dead, Kiera cradles her while Drew takes Kofer’s service gun and puts a bullet through the cop’s head.

Dragooned by a judge into defending Drew against a capital-murder charge that could put him in the gas chamber, Jake reluctantly takes the case, only to find outraged friends and residents avoiding him for representing the killer of a popular cop, albeit one with a mostly hidden dark side.