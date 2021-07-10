Book review: Guns, sabres but no olive branches along the Rio Grande in 1910s

SECURING A border is truly a fool’s errand. No matter the effort made to deny access to intruders, there’s always a cunning dodger who reaches the other side regardless of obstacles.
Yet the idea of protecting one’s turf from the undesirable outsiders remains ingrained in a society’s collective conscience.
As a result, border security is a current wedge issue in American politics, and when it comes to securing the United States–Mexican border, the tone can turn red-hot. But Jeff Guinn’s “War on the Border” shows the theme of keeping them from us along the Rio Grande existed over 100 years ago—and it wasn’t just Americans who held this desire.
In this book, Guinn, who specializes in writing about undesirable outsiders (he’s authored books on Bonnie and Clyde, Charles Manson and Jim Jones, among others), studies another in Mexican revolutionary Francisco “Pancho” Villa. But a bigger question Guinn examines in his narrative is just exactly who meets the definition of an undesirable outsider, and how does a society determine it?
Guinn’s latest work is a straight-up chronology of the events that took place along the border and in civil war-torn Mexico in the 1910s. He documents Mexico’s political turmoil leading up to the inflammatory decade, as well as the dysfunction that strained Mexican–U.S. diplomacy.
When Villa launches a deadly cross-border raid on Columbus, N.M., in 2016, the United States responds with its Punitive Expedition—a quasi-invasion of Mexico. U.S. Gen. John Pershing and his troops are tasked solely with apprehending Villa, but combat with Mexican federales brings the neighboring nations close to full-scale war. And with Germany prodding Mexico, World War I is on the cusp of becoming a truly global cauldron.
This is a solid history lesson about an obscure international drama overshadowed by the European blood bath. But the reader also comes away pondering the folly of nations existing, as Guinn states, in a perpetual state of “mutual mistrust and hostility.”
Guinn doesn’t moralize about the very strained Mexican–U.S. relationship. But Mexico’s rocky history is grimly detailed; it’s no-wonder all the political strife, land/resources plundering and resulting poverty left Mexicans resentful of gringos. And Americans’ paternalistic and condescending attitude to its southern neighbor is difficult to digest. It’s a tale the leaves one wondering why we put up walls between people rather than build bridges.
