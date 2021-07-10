Book review: Guns, sabres but no olive branches along the Rio Grande in 1910s

SECURING A border is truly a fool’s errand. No matter the effort made to deny access to intruders, there’s always a cunning dodger who reaches the other side regardless of obstacles.

Yet the idea of protecting one’s turf from the undesirable outsiders remains ingrained in a society’s collective conscience.

As a result, border security is a current wedge issue in American politics, and when it comes to securing the United States–Mexican border, the tone can turn red-hot. But Jeff Guinn’s “War on the Border” shows the theme of keeping them from us along the Rio Grande existed over 100 years ago—and it wasn’t just Americans who held this desire.

In this book, Guinn, who specializes in writing about undesirable outsiders (he’s authored books on Bonnie and Clyde, Charles Manson and Jim Jones, among others), studies another in Mexican revolutionary Francisco “Pancho” Villa. But a bigger question Guinn examines in his narrative is just exactly who meets the definition of an undesirable outsider, and how does a society determine it?