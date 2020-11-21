Book review: H.W. Brands demystifies John Brown, Lincoln in 'The Zealot and the Emancipator'

WHEN H.W. Brands began his writing career in the late 1980s, he focused primarily on singular figures and circumstances in American history.
Lately, he’s employed a new wrinkle to his biographies and histories: compare and contrast the actions and outcomes of multiple figures in a periodic drama. It’s resulted in insightful analyses of the Truman–MacArthur showdown in “The General vs. the President” and the early 19th-century legislative maneuvering of John Calhoun, Henry Clay and Daniel Webster in “Heirs of the Founders.”
Now he’s published “The Zealot and the Emancipator,” paralleling the lives of John Brown and Abraham Lincoln as they confronted the continued existence and potential expansion of slavery in the United States.
It’s a bit of an odd study. The pair lived different lives and never crossed paths. But they shared an abhorrence of human bondage. They just differed on how to rectify it.
Brands doesn’t detail complete biographies of both men, but the material assembled gives the reader enough background to understand how each interpreted this searing issue.
What the reader learns is two ambitious, self-assured alpha males discover too late their reasoning and rationale can’t change the minds of others. Brown aspires a slave uprising, but none rush to his side; Lincoln believes compromise will reign in the South, but the rebels will have none of it.
Brands’ book is filled with long stretches of letters and speeches by Brown, Lincoln and others. It can be tedious reading, but it also illuminates 19th-century thinking as the key figures address the matters at hand.
It also serves to demystify both men. Brand’s research shows neither were as noble as their legacies suggest.
Brown was arrogant, self-consumed, bad with money and a bit of a deadbeat. His supporters had lingering doubts about his sanity. Lincoln was far more responsible and humble, but his willingness to appease slaveholders showed his devotion to “a new birth of freedom” was tenuous at best.
This is a book about the choice one makes with the knowledge it will lead to seismic consequences. Brown fixated on destroying slavery, but in doing so broke up the Union; Lincoln desired to keep the Union together, but in doing so destroyed slavery.
Compulsion was their common bond. Both pursued their paths knowing their fate was sealed by the tempest resulting from their actions.
Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.
