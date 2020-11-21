Book review: H.W. Brands demystifies John Brown, Lincoln in 'The Zealot and the Emancipator'

WHEN H.W. Brands began his writing career in the late 1980s, he focused primarily on singular figures and circumstances in American history.

Lately, he’s employed a new wrinkle to his biographies and histories: compare and contrast the actions and outcomes of multiple figures in a periodic drama. It’s resulted in insightful analyses of the Truman–MacArthur showdown in “The General vs. the President” and the early 19th-century legislative maneuvering of John Calhoun, Henry Clay and Daniel Webster in “Heirs of the Founders.”

Now he’s published “The Zealot and the Emancipator,” paralleling the lives of John Brown and Abraham Lincoln as they confronted the continued existence and potential expansion of slavery in the United States.

It’s a bit of an odd study. The pair lived different lives and never crossed paths. But they shared an abhorrence of human bondage. They just differed on how to rectify it.

Brands doesn’t detail complete biographies of both men, but the material assembled gives the reader enough background to understand how each interpreted this searing issue.