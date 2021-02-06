Book review: Hannah provides haunting, emotional portrait of life amid the Dust Bowl

Elsa’s inner perseverance, fortitude and courage are remarkable, and I am certain there were many real “Elsa’s” facing the same conditions.

The strength she has to find within herself is formidable. She is the perfect example of a mother’s drive to protect her children. The weak, unattractive woman learns she is a strong, beautiful, beloved human with a great capacity for love.

“The Four Winds” is by no means an easy read, but it is a compelling one. Hannah reveals not only the strength of women and their friendships, but also the greed and cruelty of some people and the delicate state of nature, a lesson we are still learning. The characters will stay with me for a very long time. I may even still shed a few tears when I think about it.

In the author’s notes, Hannah writes:

“We’ve gone through bad times before and survived, even thrived. History has shown us the strength and durability of the human spirit. In the end, it is our idealism and our courage and our commitment to one another—what we have in common—that will save us. Now, in these dark days, we can look to history, to the legacy of the greatest generation and the story of our own past, and take strength from it.”

Powerful words.

Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor for The Free Lance–Star.