Book review: Hannah provides haunting, emotional portrait of life amid the Dust Bowl

There is no doubt in my mind that Kristin Hannah is a master at historical fiction. I was thrilled when I learned she had a new book coming out, but little did I know what was in store for me.
“The Four Winds” is a very emotional read; I learned a great deal about a heart-wrenching part of our country’s history; and for the first time in a very long time, a book brought me to tears.
It is 1934 Texas. Elsa grew up feeling weak, unworthy and unattractive, even though she was from a privileged family. But an unfortunate marriage brought her in-laws who loved and appreciated her and two wonderful children. Things were already tough because of the Great Depression and millions out of work, but they were managing on the family farm until nature took a nasty turn. The Great Plains turned into the Dust Bowl, with destructive winds and drought destroying everything in sight.
“The Four Winds” gives the reader a haunting picture of the reality of this time and of the love, courage and sacrifice of the families living there. The daily struggles were heartbreaking as they faced dying crops, livestock and starvation. Elsa makes a difficult decision to drive her two children across the desert to California, where they have been told are plenty of jobs, food, water and a better life, only to find hundreds of migrants living in tents struggling for work. The mistreatment of these workers is horrifying.
Elsa’s inner perseverance, fortitude and courage are remarkable, and I am certain there were many real “Elsa’s” facing the same conditions.
The strength she has to find within herself is formidable. She is the perfect example of a mother’s drive to protect her children. The weak, unattractive woman learns she is a strong, beautiful, beloved human with a great capacity for love.
“The Four Winds” is by no means an easy read, but it is a compelling one. Hannah reveals not only the strength of women and their friendships, but also the greed and cruelty of some people and the delicate state of nature, a lesson we are still learning. The characters will stay with me for a very long time. I may even still shed a few tears when I think about it.
In the author’s notes, Hannah writes:
“We’ve gone through bad times before and survived, even thrived. History has shown us the strength and durability of the human spirit. In the end, it is our idealism and our courage and our commitment to one another—what we have in common—that will save us. Now, in these dark days, we can look to history, to the legacy of the greatest generation and the story of our own past, and take strength from it.”
Powerful words.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor for The Free Lance–Star.