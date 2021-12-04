Book review: 'Harrow' a vital, troubling and thought-provoking novel

If asked to choose one word to describe this book, I would not be able to find one. What I can say is that it is an important book, a troubling book, a book with beautiful writing and ugly scenarios.

“Harrow” takes place in a dystopian world, where humans have laid waste to the environment, animals, water and hope. In the introductory chapter, passengers in a vehicle look out windows and one comments, “I think the world is dying because we were dead to its astonishments pretty much. It’ll be around but it will become less and less until it’s finally compatible with our feelings for it.”

The book centers on a girl named Lamb by her mother. Certain events convince the mom that her daughter, who stopped breathing as a baby, was dead and came back to the world with special knowledge of the other side. That belief creates a chasm between the two, and eventually leads Lamb to venture out into a wasteland on her own. She ends up in a bizarre area with a dilapidated resort and motel on a lake called Big Girl. The lake has turned black.