Book review: 'Harrow' a vital, troubling and thought-provoking novel

If asked to choose one word to describe this book, I would not be able to find one. What I can say is that it is an important book, a troubling book, a book with beautiful writing and ugly scenarios.
“Harrow” takes place in a dystopian world, where humans have laid waste to the environment, animals, water and hope. In the introductory chapter, passengers in a vehicle look out windows and one comments, “I think the world is dying because we were dead to its astonishments pretty much. It’ll be around but it will become less and less until it’s finally compatible with our feelings for it.”
The book centers on a girl named Lamb by her mother. Certain events convince the mom that her daughter, who stopped breathing as a baby, was dead and came back to the world with special knowledge of the other side. That belief creates a chasm between the two, and eventually leads Lamb to venture out into a wasteland on her own. She ends up in a bizarre area with a dilapidated resort and motel on a lake called Big Girl. The lake has turned black.
Lamb changes her name to Khristen, meets a precocious boy and his inebriated mother, and a series of oldsters. They are part of the Institute, which plans to create small acts of self-sacrifice to combat the new world. “Certainly no one expected the old to be difficult. The old were tolerable if they were reasonable enough to make way for the next ones, the new ones, the fresh ones, at their earliest opportunity.”
The title of the book comes from a farm implement. A harrow consists of a heavy frame set with teeth or tines which is dragged over plowed land to break up clods, remove weeds, and cover seed. In this new world, the harrow is the only subject artists are allowed to paint or create. Public art is everywhere, but it is always that of harrows.
I found this book challenging. The nonlinear plot makes sections hard to follow. There are also references to Greek mythology, religion and theology and bits of Kafka.
“Harrow” received the Kirkus award for fiction in 2021. Its messages as we consider climate change, pandemics and loss of habitat are important ones. This book may be discomfiting, but it will also make you think, and perhaps even take action to prevent the ending from becoming reality.
Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.