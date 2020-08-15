Book review: Heed the titular warning in 'Memoirs and Misinformation'

Here at the Books page, we endeavor to offer reviews and opinions on books we like and hope that you might like as well. My editor reasons that people are looking for books to read and we should not take up valuable space on the page for books that people are not going to want to read. As is most everything that comes from my editor’s mind and keyboard, it is sound logic. On occasion, we make exceptions for books of cultural significance like the travesty that was the “To Kill A Mockingbird” sequel. (Go ahead, try to remember the title of that money grab and permanent scar on Harper Lee and the landscape of literature.)
So when Jim Carrey, the immensely talented actor and cartoonist, releases a memoir that is not a memoir and not a very good novel, the question is whether or not it is culturally significant? That question can remain open for debate, but this reviewer made it through all of “Memoirs and Misinformation: A Novel” by Carrey and Dana Vachon, and I’m still not sure what I just read. So rather than spend money on counseling and as a public service, I’ll attempt to talk my way through it here.
I did not come at this book as a huge fan of Carrey. I thought “Dumb and Dumber” was dumb and the Ace Ventura movies (I think there was more than one?) would rob me of minutes of my life that I would never get back. However, his portrayal of Andy Kaufman in “Man on the Moon” was Oscar-worthy, and I thought his Showtime TV show “Kidding” was one of the best things on TV, which, of course, meant that it was recently canceled.
I came to “Memoirs and Misinformation” with a hard-earned, grudging respect for Carrey as an artist. I left the book with a bit of an emperor-is-not-wearing-any-clothes feeling and a bit of a headache. And the book started with such comedic promise.
It was obvious early that including “memoir” in the title was a misnomer or a false lead. As far as factual goes, Carrey was born, in Canada, paid some actorly dues when he moved to California, had some overwhelming success (see Ace Ventura), which made it difficult to recapture that success later, and dated some very talented and beautiful women, including Linda Ronstadt and Renee Zellweger. The “misinformation” majority of the book appeared to be a clever lampoon of Hollywood and its denizens. Alas, after the first 100 pages, which are often very funny, it was not.
Ultimately, maybe the joke is on a reader for opening a book titled “Memoirs and Misinformation” and expecting more. Those titular words proved to be words of warning.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
