Book review: Here's a sweeping love story from Italy

Few THINGS are more powerful than true love, especially when it’s found early. Such is the case between Olivia Morgantis, the daughter of a wealthy family, and Valerio Carnevale, the son of the family’s gardener and housekeeper. As they mature into adults, they realize their deep love and passion for each other, yet they continually drift in and out of each other’s lives.

Thus Caterina Bonvicini’s “The Year of Our Love” is told, an evocative story translated from Italian, recounting one pair’s transition from childhood playmates to soulful lovers. The story begins in Italy in the mid-1970s and continues through to near present day.

One of the biggest impediments to Valerio and Olivia’s nascent romance is the class divide. Olivia is born with a silver spoon in her mouth; she has everything her heart could desire. Her family regularly hosts and attends social functions, they go on expensive vacations, they even have several homes. Valerio’s family, while treated well and respected, are their servants. As a young boy, he is constantly paraded around as a playmate to Olivia. He is constantly reminded by both his family and hers that he is not “one of them.”