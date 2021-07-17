Book review: Here's a sweeping love story from Italy

Few THINGS are more powerful than true love, especially when it’s found early. Such is the case between Olivia Morgantis, the daughter of a wealthy family, and Valerio Carnevale, the son of the family’s gardener and housekeeper. As they mature into adults, they realize their deep love and passion for each other, yet they continually drift in and out of each other’s lives.
Thus Caterina Bonvicini’s “The Year of Our Love” is told, an evocative story translated from Italian, recounting one pair’s transition from childhood playmates to soulful lovers. The story begins in Italy in the mid-1970s and continues through to near present day.
One of the biggest impediments to Valerio and Olivia’s nascent romance is the class divide. Olivia is born with a silver spoon in her mouth; she has everything her heart could desire. Her family regularly hosts and attends social functions, they go on expensive vacations, they even have several homes. Valerio’s family, while treated well and respected, are their servants. As a young boy, he is constantly paraded around as a playmate to Olivia. He is constantly reminded by both his family and hers that he is not “one of them.”
Romance sparks between the two when they attend university together, but they hide the relationship from their families. Slowly and with the awkwardness of youth, they indulge in their happiness. Yet the affair falls apart after a spiteful spat, and Olivia runs off to continue her studies in Paris, leaving a proud but hurt Valerio behind in Italy.
As the years progress, circumstances continually reunite them. As their relationship and their lifestyles become more complex, they begin to truly appreciate the love they have for each other. Even their family members eventually come to the realization that they belong together.
“The Year of Our Love” is one of those heart-wrenching novels where the reader wants to push the star-crossed lovers together and make them live happily ever after.
Bonvicini’s novel evolves with the emotions of the heart, allowing the reader to witness the blossoming of young love as the characters grow up and start lives of their own.
David Arndt, a Fredericksburg native, is a freelance reviewer in Honolulu.