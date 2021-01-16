Book review: Heroine goes to extraordinary lengths to reclaim her crown

A princess in exile, there is nothing Askia won’t do to reclaim her crown and drive away an invading army.

At the start of Greta Kelly’s “The Frozen Crown,” Askia has fought a vicious and bitter guerrilla war against the men of the mad emperor Radovan. Finding her modest force pushed farther and farther south, away from the capital, Askia realizes that she’s fighting an impossible war. To defeat one empire, she must seek the alliance and armies of another. The princess thus heads south to the rival empire of Vishir to look for the means to help her reconquer her rightful throne.

Nothing has prepared Askia for the court of Vishir. The emperor and his entourage follow a complex and detailed level of court etiquette and protocols that the princess struggles to comprehend and respect. She has lived mostly a nomadic lifestyle, and her recent time among an armed camp has not prepared her for the nuances of courtly life. Even the heat and harsh, sun-drenched landscape seeks to thwart her, being so different from her snowy and mountainous homeland.