Book review: Hold on until the end in 'The Holdout'

My sense is that the brand of literary fiction subsumed under “Mystery” endures and often thrives in large part due to its balancing variety with formula. Various foci may be on the perp, the sleuth, the victim, the social milieu or the jury trial. The coverage will resort to formulas of law and details of evidence, on roles of prosecutor and judge, or as here on jurors and defense.
In Graham Moore’s “The Holdout,” the trial concerns the alleged murder of teenager Jessica by her high school teacher. They did have a relationship—but of what sort? Readers will need to factor in our current struggles over the social impacts of race and child sexual abuse. The girl is white, the accused on trial is Black. The jury is a mixed microcosm of today’s society. Inescapably, motives for guilt or acquittal are going to be colored by race and gender. But any preconceived biases are tempered by foregrounding the players’ humanity and only singling out their color along the way.
Motives thus transcend stereotyping as evidence must be scrutinized on its own terms. But any hope of resolution is undercut by the murderer’s presumed disposal of the body. No corpus delicti, no fool-proof verdict.
Since mystery pivots on plot twists and surprises, I avoid giveaway details. Suffice to say, a decade passes after the sentencing, when the jurors reunite over a docu-series on the notorious trial. A new act of violence implicates one of their own—the holdout who swayed the others’ voting. Their former roles have thus been turned inside out: once externally fixed on the defendant, their gaze is closer to home. Loyalties and truth-telling are put to a new test.
Pulling the two time frames and principals together is Maya, a key juror, subsequently inspired to pursue a career as defense attorney, who now finds herself a murder suspect.
It’s all very nifty plotting, but you may want to keep handy an index card for the names. Meanwhile, what about Jessica? Where’s the missing body? Be patient; we’re kept in the dark until nearly the end. No giving away to say it’s definitely worth waiting for in this shrewd, well-composed mystery.
Dan Dervin is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.
