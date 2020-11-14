Book review: Hold on until the end in 'The Holdout'

My sense is that the brand of literary fiction subsumed under “Mystery” endures and often thrives in large part due to its balancing variety with formula. Various foci may be on the perp, the sleuth, the victim, the social milieu or the jury trial. The coverage will resort to formulas of law and details of evidence, on roles of prosecutor and judge, or as here on jurors and defense.

In Graham Moore’s “The Holdout,” the trial concerns the alleged murder of teenager Jessica by her high school teacher. They did have a relationship—but of what sort? Readers will need to factor in our current struggles over the social impacts of race and child sexual abuse. The girl is white, the accused on trial is Black. The jury is a mixed microcosm of today’s society. Inescapably, motives for guilt or acquittal are going to be colored by race and gender. But any preconceived biases are tempered by foregrounding the players’ humanity and only singling out their color along the way.

Motives thus transcend stereotyping as evidence must be scrutinized on its own terms. But any hope of resolution is undercut by the murderer’s presumed disposal of the body. No corpus delicti, no fool-proof verdict.