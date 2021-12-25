Book review: Holidays are the perfect time to read 'Small Things Like These'

After reading Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These,” I intend to start a new Christmas tradition of making certain I read this book every year at this time of year. It is a tiny book, but there is power in Keegan’s spare words and the book’s minimalism.
Recently, it seems that the dawning of each day brings with it more awful news and this groundswell of doom and gloom is especially magnified over the holidays. That is not to say that “Small Things Like These” is a “happy” book (it’s Irish, after all), but the message conveyed is one of reflection and a weighing of our purpose in a universe that can be daunting in its absurdity. (And, alas, the book is set in Ireland, so even a hopeful notion of faith and the comfort found in the church are ripped from their moorings and trampled beneath a harsh reality of real-world actions of the church in Ireland.)
There is redemption, however, in Bill Furlong, who is a coal merchant in a small Irish town and an unlikely hero. Furlong has a loving wife, five daughters and a job that provides for him and his family better than most. He is certainly not the first to question a life of quiet desperation, but Keegan captures the simplicity and the existential dread better than most.
“What was it all for? Furlong wondered. The work and the constant worry. Getting up in the dark and going to the yard, making the deliveries, one after another, the whole day long, then coming home in the dark and trying to wash the black off himself and sitting into a dinner at the table and falling asleep before waking in the dark to meet a version of the same thing, yet again. Might things never change or develop into something else, or new? Lately, he had begun to wonder what mattered, apart from Eileen and the girls. He was touching forty but didn’t feel himself getting anywhere or making any kind of headway and could not but sometimes wonder what the days were for.”
Furlong is offered an opportunity to make a small difference in the world, but it is an opportunity ripe with repercussions that could impact the lives of his own family. Keegan walks Furlong up to this momentous decision, as a gentle snow falls on the town he has known all his life, and he must decide between the daily humdrum or a different fate for his life at the risk of his family.
So what are our days for? Sure, the days may be for toil, but they also may be for moments of quiet contemplation. Sitting in a comfortable chair and relishing small things like this magnificent book.
