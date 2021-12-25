Book review: Holidays are the perfect time to read 'Small Things Like These'

After reading Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These,” I intend to start a new Christmas tradition of making certain I read this book every year at this time of year. It is a tiny book, but there is power in Keegan’s spare words and the book’s minimalism.

Recently, it seems that the dawning of each day brings with it more awful news and this groundswell of doom and gloom is especially magnified over the holidays. That is not to say that “Small Things Like These” is a “happy” book (it’s Irish, after all), but the message conveyed is one of reflection and a weighing of our purpose in a universe that can be daunting in its absurdity. (And, alas, the book is set in Ireland, so even a hopeful notion of faith and the comfort found in the church are ripped from their moorings and trampled beneath a harsh reality of real-world actions of the church in Ireland.)

There is redemption, however, in Bill Furlong, who is a coal merchant in a small Irish town and an unlikely hero. Furlong has a loving wife, five daughters and a job that provides for him and his family better than most. He is certainly not the first to question a life of quiet desperation, but Keegan captures the simplicity and the existential dread better than most.