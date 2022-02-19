Book review: 'How to Find Your Way Home' compelling story of family love, loss

Emily’s life is practically perfect. She has a comfortable house in an upscale neighborhood in London, a lucrative bureaucratic job, and is casually dating a handsome and affluent boyfriend. Her life is filled with shopping at high-end boutiques and cooking delicious meals with her friends and boyfriend.

Her ideal existence is disturbed only by the regular, guilt-ridden calls from her mother. Beneath this veneer of superficiality, Emily is secretly focused on one thing: finding her long-lost brother. When he reappears in her life, will she know what to do? In Katy Regan’s “How to Find Your Way Home,” the author recounts the story of Emily finding her vanished brother, and also the secret buried between them.

The protagonist works at the London housing office, where she attempts to find domiciles for people needing a roof over their heads. This is the perfect job, for her brother has been homeless and untraceable for the past decade. In an effort to locate him, Emily took the position hoping one day he would appear in her office and she would help him back to an ordinary life. When she hears his voice in the cubicle next to hers, she knows that she is close to finding him. Reflecting on her childhood and the influence he exerted over her, she goes forth in search of him, combing the seediest streets in London.

Growing up, Emily and her older brother Stephen were close siblings. Their favorite activity spent in each other’s company: bird watching. Armed with bird books and magazines, the two would spend their free time exploring the land around their home scouting and tracking as many different bird species as possible. When discord arises in the Nelson family, Stephen does his best to shield his sister from the worst of it. In a desperate attempt to save his sister from the tragic events that result, Stephen finds himself in prison, and from there onto the cold and gloomy streets of London.

“How to Find Your Way Home” is a story about Emily finding and helping her homeless brother, but also finding and reconciling his sacrifice and what he did for her, to shelter her from the calamity that destroyed their lives. This is a compelling story of familial love and loss, and seeking to escape from self-imposed prisons from the past. Attempting to reconcile their history, Emily and Stephan embark on an epic bird-watching series, recapturing the innocence and fragility of their youth and reigniting the sibling love of their younger selves.

David Arndt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.