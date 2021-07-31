Book review: In 'Airless Wilds,' Swift shows odd-looking 'moon buggies' were a beast for Apollo program

WHEN PRESIDENT John F. Kennedy challenged the nation to put a man on the moon before the end of the 1960s, he never put forth an addendum on how to make the most of that momentous accomplishment. As detailed in Deke Shelton’s “Moonshot,” everything seemed geared for Neil Armstrong’s “One small step” moment, and little beyond.

Of course, that wasn’t the case. The scientific community long debated how best to maximize the opportunity for lunar research. Trouble was, few pondered how astronauts were going to explore a boulder/chasm-strewn celestial body.

Here’s a book that salutes those who were looking ahead. “Across the Airless Wilds” pays tribute to the bright minds that conceptualized, designed and eventually engineered the lunar rovers. The LRVs, nicknamed “moon buggies” by the press, were used on only three Apollo missions, but they were invaluable tools in the program’s biggest scientific discoveries.