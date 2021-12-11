Book review: In new Lee biography, author implores reader to judge general as a man, not as an icon

Of the 16 books Allen Guelzo has authored, 12 are tied to the American Civil War. A glance at the list indicates no contemporary motive for his choosing to pen these books.

There was more serendipity involved in his choice for his 17th effort. “Robert E. Lee: A Life” was released as the Virginia Supreme Court gave final clearance for the Lee statue in Richmond to be removed.

Books saluting heroes of yore who now reside in the public’s crosshairs traditionally don’t fare well when it comes to sales. Guelzo’s massive retrospective should be the exemption. A reader will become convinced Lee himself would want the statues taken down, for he bore no resemblance to the icon and ideals the South was honoring.

There have been a number of profiles written about Marse Robert, but this may be the first to put Lee’s mindset and motivations ahead of his war deeds. Here was a man haunted by his family’s troubled past and trapped by army hierarchy. He sought personal independence and fulfillment via the discipline, dignity and honor a military upbringing bestowed him.