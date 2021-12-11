Book review: In new Lee biography, author implores reader to judge general as a man, not as an icon

Of the 16 books Allen Guelzo has authored, 12 are tied to the American Civil War. A glance at the list indicates no contemporary motive for his choosing to pen these books.
There was more serendipity involved in his choice for his 17th effort. “Robert E. Lee: A Life” was released as the Virginia Supreme Court gave final clearance for the Lee statue in Richmond to be removed.
Books saluting heroes of yore who now reside in the public’s crosshairs traditionally don’t fare well when it comes to sales. Guelzo’s massive retrospective should be the exemption. A reader will become convinced Lee himself would want the statues taken down, for he bore no resemblance to the icon and ideals the South was honoring.
There have been a number of profiles written about Marse Robert, but this may be the first to put Lee’s mindset and motivations ahead of his war deeds. Here was a man haunted by his family’s troubled past and trapped by army hierarchy. He sought personal independence and fulfillment via the discipline, dignity and honor a military upbringing bestowed him.
Yet he found those qualities of character he cherished lacking in his children, colleagues, soldiers and the Southern people themselves. It’s only when he becomes president of Washington College (later Washington & Lee University) that his quest is fulfilled.
Guelzo earned his publisher’s advance, as this is a long biography, examining all chapters of Lee’s life. Lots of 19th-century records, diaries and letters were examined to peer into Lee’s soul. Local readers will find chapters of Lee’s time at Westmoreland County’s Stratford—and how he longed to return there—particularly interesting.
The author doesn’t sugarcoat the general’s flaws. Though Lee believed slavery as an institution was doomed, he didn’t want to see it halted by abolition. He had slaves whipped, disregarded war crimes committed against colored troops and turned a blind eye to his students roughing up Blacks.
So is Lee hero or villain? He’s both, Guelzo argues. Circumstances prompted all the actions Lee took and he must own them, particularly committing treason. He may not merit statues, the author implies, but he doesn’t deserve a stoning. As we argue our history, Guelzo reminds us the war is over, what’s done is done and maybe we should cut Lee some slack and let him rest in peace.
Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.